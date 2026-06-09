Alameda County DA Ursula Jones Dickson elected to finish out term of recalled Pamela Price

Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson was elected to finish out the term of her predecessor, Pamela Price, avoiding a November general election vote, county results indicated.

Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson was elected to finish out the term of her predecessor, Pamela Price, avoiding a November general election vote, county results indicated..

Price, who was attempting a comeback after voters recalled her in 2024, was a distant second with just over 86,000 votes, or 25%, With only an estimated 20,000 ballots still unprocessed, there was no path for Price to catch up to Jones Dickson, whose share will not fall below the 50% threshhold to trigger a runoff. following Price's recall . Her election means she will serve the remaining two years of Price's original term, and Jones Dickson has indicated she will run again in 2028.

A 2022 California law aligned the district attorney's and sheriff's races with presidential election years, giving DA's and sheriffs elected that year to Voters resoundingly reiterated their support for a more traditional prosecutorial approach favored by Jones Dickson after Price's recall, rejecting a return to the progressive prosecution reforms championed by Price. Jones Dickson ran on prioritizing violent-crime prosecution, victims' rights and reducing case backlogs.

Among her first actions when she took over for Price in 2024 was Ursula Jones Dickson, Pamela Price and Gopal Krishan, who are running for Alameda County District Attorney in the June 2, 2026 election. Critics maintained that her policies emboldened criminals





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