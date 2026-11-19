Alameda County adopted a new illegal dumping ordinances which increases fines up to $10,000 and expands prosecutorial power for enforcement

Keep Oakland Beautiful and Clean workers, a division of Oakland Public Works department removes a large trash pile along International Blvd. at 71st Avenue in Oakland, Calif.

, on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. Illegal dumping in unincorporated Alameda County will be a lot more costly, and leaders hope the novel ordinance spreads across the Bay Area. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously adopted new penalties affecting unincorporated areas that include a new fine schedule up to $10,000 and expanded liability. The changes are set to go into effect on Jan. 7, 2027.

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“Illegal dumping knows no boundaries. They’ll dump in rural areas, they’ll dump in suburban areas, they’ll dump in cities,” said Supervisor Nate Miley, whose office developed the ordinance.

“It’s our firm belief that this is a best practice. It will help to curtail illegal dumping, particularly if other jurisdictions adopt the ordinance. ” Illegal dumping has long plagued the streets and rural valleys of Alameda County. In 2024, the county paid $3.8 million to remediate 1,483 illegal dumping work orders costing an average of $2,500 per case, yet had zero prosecutions of illegal dumpers themselves.

That’s because state law sets a “high bar” for prosecution, according to Erin Armstrong, deputy chief of staff for Miley’s office. Though illegal dumping is a common civil offense, authorities must prove their case “beyond reasonable doubt,” as is typical in criminal cases, and are only allowed to go after the person who physically dumped trash – not the person who owned the trash nor the person who transported it.

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Under the previous ordinance, a first-time offender could be fined as low as $250, with a maximum penalty of $1,000, Armstrong said. Oftentimes, illegal dumpers who receive these fines accept them as the “cost of doing business,” or they simply ignore the fines all together as civil offenses.

“All these cases that should be slam dunks are ultimately dead ends,” Armstrong said. “If you have a license plate of a car that dumped trash but not a photo of the person who dumped it, there’s nothing I can do about it. I can’t prove in court beyond a reasonable doubt that the vehicle owner is the person who dumped.

”A first-time offender will be charged $2,500, a second offense will result in a $5,000 fine, and a third offense will cost $10,000, according to the new rules. The new ordinances also expands liability for illegal dumping to all those who knowingly participated in it. In lieu of fines, people may perform community service. The ordinance also creates a new administrative pathway for enforcement and penalty collection.

If illegal dumpers ignore these fines, Alameda County authorities have the ability to boot their car.

“Fines are a deterrent. But the highest fines don’t matter if you’re not prosecuting people,” Armstrong said.

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“Under the civil process the burden of proof is lower, meaning that the standard of ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ is now the ‘preponderance of evidence. ’ Because it doesn’t rely on a full criminal prosecution that can last months and months, it’s faster and more efficient. ” Miley began writing the model ordinance in 2023 following a statewide conference on illegal dumping.

At the time, illegal dumpings had spiked in downtown Oakland where the conference was being held, but it had also grown more common in the unincorporated communities Miley represents, including Sunol, Castro Valley and rural canyons in the Tri-Valley region. The ordinance should help to alleviate illegal dumping in those regions, but Miley has called for a regional approach to quell the issue from sprouting up elsewhere.

He noted that the city of Oakland has already adopted the model ordinance and urged Alameda County’s 13 other cities to follow. Supervisor Elisa Marquez said she could file 10 reports a day for illegal dumping that she sees in her district, which covers Hayward, Newark and Union City.

“It’s really unfortunate that our elderly folks, children have to kind of walk into the street to evade what can be mattresses, refrigerators, you name it,” Marquez said. “Everything is out in the street. ” In an interview with Bay Area News Group, Miley said he is working with California legislators in Sacramento to advocate for a more robust statewide illegal dumping ordinance.

Berkeley state Senator Jesse Arreguín has already helped pass Senate Bill 1218, which permits local law enforcement to boot vehicles of repeat offenders or if offenders have delinquent fines.

“Quite frankly, we’d love to see the state do something comprehensively statewide,” Miley said. “I am more resolute in the need for jurisdictions to take up this model ordinance and pass this in other cities and counties so we can address this problem. ”