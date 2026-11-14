Alamance Foods Recalls Kirkland Signature Whipped Cream Due to Chemical Contamination

Alamance Foods issues voluntary recall for Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream sold in ten states after reports of chemical taste and smell.

Alamance Foods has issued a voluntary recall for a specific batch of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream due to potential contamination with a cleaning chemical. The food safety advisory applies to products purchased from Costco between October 11, 2026, and October 31, 2026. Consumers are urged to inspect their freezers immediately for affected items.

Chemical Contamination Triggers Recall

According to the official announcement, one specific batch of the whipped cream may contain trace amounts of a cleaning chemical. Members who have consumed the product have reported a distinct chemical smell and taste, although no serious adverse health effects requiring medical care have been reported to date. The alert emphasizes an abundance of caution to protect public health.

Also read Costco recalls Kirkland Signature heavy whipped cream in 12 states over cleaning chemical contamination

The affected products are identifiable by specific timestamps on the can lids. Consumers must check for timestamps ranging from 00:35 to 02:45. If the timestamp falls within this window, the product is considered unsafe for consumption. The presence of the chemical smell is the primary indicator for consumers who may have already opened the container.

Affected States and Purchase Windows

The recall covers products sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. These states represent the primary distribution areas where the contaminated batch was sold. The purchase window is strictly limited to the period between October 11, 2026, and October 31, 2026. Any items purchased outside this date range are not subject to the recall.

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Costco records will be used to verify purchase dates if necessary. The retailer has been notified of the issue and is cooperating with Alamance Foods to ensure customer safety. Shoppers who suspect they possess the contaminated product should stop using it immediately. The chemical nature of the contaminant means the product should not be cooked or heated, as this could potentially release harmful fumes.

Refund Process and Return Instructions

Customers who still have the affected product are instructed to return it to their local Costco warehouse for a full refund. No receipt is strictly required for the refund, but having purchase records can expedite the process. The refund policy is part of the voluntary recall agreement between Alamance Foods and the retailer. This ensures that consumers are not financially penalized for a safety issue they did not cause.

Alamance Foods has requested that consumers dispose of the product carefully to prevent accidental ingestion by children or pets. The company is monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates if additional batches are identified. The focus remains on removing the contaminated stock from circulation as quickly as possible.

Context: Thanksgiving Dessert Trends 2025

While this recall focuses on a specific safety issue, it occurs against the backdrop of changing dessert preferences in the United States. Data from DoorDash regarding Thanksgiving orders from 2025 indicates that chocolate cake surpassed pie as the most popular dessert. However, pumpkin pie remained the most over-indexed dessert in terms of volume bought relative to other options in 14 states.

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DoorDash noted that pumpkin pie reigned supreme in states including Arizona, California, and Washington. This trend highlights the enduring popularity of traditional holiday desserts despite competition from other flavors. The recall of the whipped cream may temporarily impact some households, particularly those preparing pies or desserts that require heavy cream toppings.

The intersection of food safety recalls and seasonal dining habits underscores the importance of vigilance. Consumers should always check expiration dates and timestamps on canned goods, especially during high-demand periods like the fall holiday season. The voluntary nature of the recall by Alamance Foods demonstrates a commitment to transparency and customer trust.

For further information, customers are encouraged to visit the Costco website or contact customer service directly. The recall notice serves as a critical update for millions of shoppers who rely on Kirkland Signature products. By acting quickly, consumers can mitigate any potential health risks associated with the contaminated batch.