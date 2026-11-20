Alexandria Eatman files suit against Darden Restaurants alleging foodborne illness from broccoli larvae in Trussville, seeking accountability and damages for negligence.

A Jefferson County resident has initiated legal action against a Trussville restaurant chain after discovering larvae in her meal, resulting in severe gastrointestinal distress and a hospital visit. Alexandria Eatman alleges that Longhorn Steakhouse served contaminated food on October 27, prompting her attorney to file a formal complaint for negligence and public safety violations. The lawsuit names Longhorn Steakhouse, its parent company Darden Restaurants, and operator RARE Hospitality International as defendants in the Jefferson County Circuit Court.

Incident Details and Immediate Aftermath

On the afternoon of October 27, Alexandria Eatman collected a takeout lunch from the Longhorn Steakhouse located on Chalkville Mountain Road in Trussville, Alabama. The meal was intended for herself and several coworkers at her workplace. Upon returning to the office around noon, Eatman began consuming the food when a colleague, who happens to be a doctor, noticed an anomaly on her broccoli florets. The doctor identified the small moving organisms as maggots crawling on the vegetable.

Also read Alabama Woman Sues Longhorn Steakhouse Over Maggot Infestation

Following the discovery, Eatman immediately returned to the restaurant to report the issue. A car-side employee directed her to a manager, who allegedly dismissed the complaint and promised a follow-up call that never arrived. Eatman stated that the lack of immediate response from the local management team exacerbated her distress. She documented the incident by posting photographs of the infested meal on Facebook, which rapidly garnered attention and shares across social media platforms.

Health Consequences and Corporate Response

The physical aftermath of the incident was severe. Eatman sought medical attention the following morning, spending approximately half a day at the hospital under observation. Medical professionals treated her with fluids and medication to address symptoms including nausea, diarrhea, and extreme weakness that persisted for days. Her attorney, Antonio Spurling, confirmed that medical records document the severity of her illness and her subsequent inability to work during recovery.

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The corporate response from Darden Restaurants occurred only after Eatman's social media post went viral. A company representative contacted Eatman to apologize, explaining that the larvae were actually moth larvae, which can occasionally appear in fresh broccoli. The representative acknowledged a supplier issue and stated that all broccoli was immediately discarded once the problem was identified. Despite the apology, the company initially offered only a $100 gift card as compensation, a gesture Eatman described as deeply disappointing and insufficient given her health ordeal.

Legal Action and Regulatory Scrutiny

Eatman's legal team filed the lawsuit on November 5 in Jefferson County Circuit Court, seeking both compensatory and punitive damages, though specific monetary amounts were not disclosed in the initial filing. Attorney Antonio Spurling emphasized that the case is not merely about financial restitution but about holding the corporation accountable for negligence. He characterized the incident as a significant public safety concern, urging consumers to exercise extreme caution when eating at similar establishments.

To build a comprehensive case, Spurling has filed a complaint with the Jefferson County Department of Health and is currently subpoenaing five years of inspection records and customer complaints for the specific Trussville location. The legal team expects to receive these documents within 45 days. The most recent health inspection report for the restaurant, dated March 2026, awarded a score of 90 but noted violations related to food temperature control and handwashing hygiene.

Industry Context and Ongoing Investigation

Darden Restaurants, the parent company of Longhorn Steakhouse, released a statement reiterating their commitment to food safety while explaining the biological nature of the contamination. They maintained that the presence of larvae is an unfortunate but known risk associated with fresh produce, particularly broccoli, and that they had already taken corrective action by removing the product from menus across their locations. The health department confirmed to WBRC that they are actively reviewing the records request submitted by Eatman's attorney.

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As the legal proceedings move forward, the case highlights the tension between rapid corporate crisis management and individual consumer protection. Eatman's attorney continues to press for transparency regarding the restaurant's safety protocols and historical compliance record. The outcome of the lawsuit may influence how large restaurant chains handle immediate customer complaints versus public social media exposure, setting a precedent for accountability in the food service industry.