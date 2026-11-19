Alexandria Eatman filed suit against Darden Restaurants alleging maggots in broccoli caused illness. The lawsuit seeks damages after the company initially offered a gift card instead of resolving the issue.

A Jefferson County resident has initiated legal action against Longhorn Steakhouse following a severe food contamination incident. Alexandria Eatman alleges that she ingested maggots while eating a meal purchased from the Trussville location on October 27. The lawsuit challenges the restaurant operator Darden Restaurants and RARE Hospitality International for negligent food handling practices.

The Incident and Immediate Aftermath

Eatman collected a to-go lunch from the Longhorn Steakhouse situated on Chalkville Mountain Road around noon on October 27. She purchased the meal for herself and several coworkers before returning to her workplace. While dining with a colleague who is a doctor, she noticed crawling insects on her broccoli. The coworker instructed her to return the food to the establishment immediately.

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Upon returning to the Trussville restaurant, an employee at the drive-through window contacted a manager regarding the contamination. Eatman stated that the staff dismissed her concerns and promised that someone would contact her later. No representative reached out to her on that same day, leaving the incident unresolved at the local level.

Medical Complications and Corporate Response

The health consequences for Eatman were significant and required immediate medical attention. She visited a hospital the morning following the incident to address severe nausea, diarrhea, and weakness. Medical professionals monitored her for several hours, administering fluids and medication to treat the symptoms. She remained unable to work for days due to the physical toll of the illness.

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Her attorney, Antonio Spurling, confirmed that her medical condition was thoroughly documented by healthcare providers. Eatman shared photographs of the contaminated meal on Facebook, which generated significant public engagement. Following the viral post, a corporate representative from Longhorn Steakhouse contacted her the next day to address the complaint directly.

Dispute Over Initial Resolution Offer

The corporate apology explained that the contamination involved moth larvae from the broccoli supplier and acknowledged a failure in the menu offering. The company initially offered Eatman a gift card valued at one hundred dollars as a form of restitution. She expressed disappointment with this minimal gesture, viewing it as an insufficient response to her illness and the safety violation.

Despite the local manager refusing to comment on the matter to the press, the initial offer did not satisfy Eatman or her legal counsel. The perception of a dismissive response prompted Eatman to seek legal representation. Spurling emphasized that the case highlights a broader public safety concern regarding food hygiene standards at the establishment.

Lawsuit Filings and Future Legal Steps

Eatman formally filed her lawsuit in Jefferson County Circuit Court on November 5. The legal complaint names Longhorn Steakhouse, Darden Restaurants, and RARE Hospitality International as defendants. The suit seeks both compensatory and punitive damages, though specific monetary amounts were not disclosed in the initial filing.

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Spurling described the litigation as a necessary step to hold the corporation accountable for its actions. He noted that his firm has not yet received a direct response from Darden Restaurants to the legal notice. The attorney emphasized the importance of rigorous scrutiny when consuming food from this particular chain.

Health Department Investigations and Records

Legal representatives have submitted a formal complaint to the Jefferson County Department of Health regarding the incident. Spurling is currently subpoenaing five years of customer complaints and inspection scores for the Trussville location. His firm anticipates receiving these records within forty-five days to support the legal case.

The health department confirmed it is reviewing the request for historical inspection data. Public records show that the Trussville Longhorn Steakhouse received a score of ninety in March 2026. Inspectors had previously noted violations related to food temperature control and handwashing procedures. These historical records may provide additional context regarding the restaurant's ongoing safety compliance.