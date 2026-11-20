Tierra Shatalia Douglas pleaded guilty to conspiring to retaliate against witnesses in the Glennie McGee drug trial by using smart glasses to secretly record them and harassing them online. The case highlights the intersection of emerging technology and federal courtroom security protocols.

A Mobile, Alabama, resident has admitted to using advanced wearable technology to secretly record witnesses during a high-profile federal drug trial. Tierra Shatalia Douglas, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to retaliate against a witness, a charge stemming from her actions during the January trial of Glennie McGee. The plea agreement details a campaign of harassment that included using Meta glasses and artificial intelligence tools to target individuals who testified against the drug kingpin.

Technology Used in Federal Courthouse

Douglas confessed to using Meta smart glasses to secretly record three witnesses inside the courthouse during the trial of Glennie Little Man McGee and his relatives. Recording devices are strictly prohibited in federal court proceedings, making her actions a direct violation of court security protocols. The prosecution presented internal surveillance video from the courthouse that captured her conduct, leading to her confession. She admitted that the technology allowed her to capture the testimonies and subsequent movements of the witnesses without their knowledge.

Also read Boxer Goran Gogic throws in the towel, pleads guilty in massive cocaine trafficking operation

Coordinated Harassment Campaign Against Testifiers

The retaliation against the witnesses extended beyond the courtroom and involved multiple forms of communication and digital harassment. Douglas communicated with co-conspirators to obtain personal information about the witnesses, including identifying one of the minor children and revealing where the child attended school. She sent Discord messages containing this sensitive information, aiming to intimidate the family of one of the testifiers. Additionally, she texted one witness, who was labeled The Rat in her phone contacts, numerous messages taunting him for his decision to testify against the defendants.

Advertisement

Use of Artificial Intelligence in Retaliation

The scope of the harassment included attempts to use generative artificial intelligence to publicly shame the witnesses. In August, Douglas asked ChatGPT to create a flyer identifying one of the witnesses as a snitch. The AI system refused to create content accusing a real person of being a confidential informant, offering instead to generate an image labeled as a fictional character or parody. Despite the AI's refusal, Douglas admitted to disseminating a flyer with a picture of the witness, explicitly labeling him as a snitch. This incident was reported by one of the witnesses, who received a video from a friend showing him exiting the courthouse after testifying on January 16.

Sentencing and Legal Consequences

Following the plea agreement, a federal judge set Douglas' sentencing date for February 19. While the maximum sentence for conspiracy to retaliate against a witness is life in prison, prosecutors have agreed to recommend leniency. The case underscores the severe legal consequences for interfering with the judicial process, particularly when modern technology is employed to circumvent courtroom rules and intimidate individuals providing testimony in drug trafficking cases.