Tierra Shatalia Douglas pleaded guilty to conspiracy to retaliate against a witness after targeting people who testified in a federal drug trial.

Verdict reached in Los Angeles retrial over 2025 Pacific Palisades wildfire that killed 12 peopleAmerican detained in Cuba for nearly a decade releasedSuspect in alleged rape of LSU student killed by car fights to keep mom’s warning texts out of December trialSon of prominent California chef loses leg after suspected drunken driver plows into pedestriansCollege student accused of locking fellow student in bedroom during attack as roommates raced to save her Popular video game 'GTA VI' drives fears of dangerous copycat stunts for young players, former cop warnsArmy delays controlled detonation of unstable bomb-making chemical in IowaWatters: It’s my world, but why is it falling apart?

Watters: Voters already sense the bait and switchFBI, intelligence say no nefarious actors behind tech outages Lone holdout juror reveals why he flipped to convict Jonathan Rinderknecht in deadly Palisades Fire retrialNew Jersey lures Hollywood giants with lucrative tax breaks as California struggles to competeVerdict announced in Palisades fire retrial of Jonathan RinderknechtWoman reportedly used Meta smart glasses, ChatGPT in alleged witness intimidation campaignTierra Shatalia Douglas, 36, on Thursday admitted to conspiracy to retaliate against a witness tied to the January prosecution of Glennie"Little Man" McGee and his wife, Echandza Maxie, according to local outlet AL.

Also read Carys Douglas on Michael Douglas Cancer Journey and Nepo Baby Label

The couple, along with Maxie’s sister, Exavieria Maxie, were involved in a multimillion-dollar drug trafficking organization that distributed bulk cocaine and fentanyl and used children as couriers, according to the Justice Department. Tierra Shatalia Douglas pleaded guilty to retaliating against three witnesses, using smart glasses and AI in a months-long intimidation campaign. In the eight months following the prosecution, Douglas repeatedly harassed the witnesses and attempted to obtain their personal information before her arrest in September.

Advertisement

On Jan. 16, one of the witnesses said he received a video from a friend showing him exiting the courtroom after testifying, the outlet reported. In one of the videos she recorded of a witness, Douglas asked someone whether they recognized him, saying,"This guy telling, do anyone know him, he needs to be hurt," according to AL. An Alabama woman secretly filmed federal witnesses with Meta smart glasses during the trial against Glennie"Little Man" McGee and his wife, Echandza Maxie.

She also used ChatGPT to generate and distribute a flyer identifying one of the witnesses as a"snitch," the outlet said. An Alabama woman secretly filmed federal witnesses with Meta smart glasses and used ChatGPT to create a ‘snitch’ flyer, according to reports. Douglas reportedly confessed after officials confronted her with evidence that included internal surveillance footage from the courthouse. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP