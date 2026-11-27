WSFA Weather forecasts a sharp temperature rise for Black Friday in Alabama before cold front brings rain and thunderstorms this Sunday.

Residents in Montgomery, Alabama, are preparing for a significant shift in atmospheric conditions following an unusually warm Thanksgiving period that resembled the mid-winter temperatures of December rather than November. WSFA Weather reports that returning sunshine will drive temperatures upward over the next several days, offering a brief reprieve from the cooler air that dominated the holiday.

Friday Temperature Rise and Black Friday Conditions

WSFA Weather indicates that partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist as Friday begins, but these clouds are expected to clear out by mid-morning to allow for increased solar radiation. The presence of sufficient sunshine will cause temperatures to climb noticeably from the middle to upper thirties in the morning, creating conditions that are significantly warmer than the previous day for shoppers and commuters.

Also read Chicago Weather Forecast: Rain and Wind on Thanksgiving, Black Friday Plans Look Bright

Individuals planning to engage in Black Friday shopping or other outdoor activities should anticipate that the early morning hours will remain cool, with temperatures starting in the middle to upper thirties before the day warms. By the afternoon, partly cloudy to partly sunny skies will allow temperatures to rise into the middle fifties, providing a comfortable environment for extended periods outdoors.

Clear skies are expected to return tonight, which will facilitate rapid radiational cooling and cause temperatures to drop back down into the middle and upper thirties by morning. This sharp diurnal temperature swing requires residents to adjust their clothing layers accordingly, as the transition from daytime warmth to nighttime chill will be pronounced across the region.

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Weekend Forecast and Sunday Storm Development

The opening half of the upcoming weekend looks favorable for outdoor plans, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures warming into the middle and upper sixties, which aligns closely with normal climatic averages for this time of year. This pleasant weather pattern provides a stable baseline before the atmospheric setup changes dramatically later in the weekend.

Sunday begins quietly but will see rapid changes as a cold front approaches, bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. The likelihood of precipitation increases significantly through the afternoon as the front swings through the region, potentially organizing into a more structured line of showers and embedded thunderstorms that could march across the area during the evening hours.

This organized line of storms is expected to bring gusty winds and periods of heavy rain, although the current severe weather threat remains low according to WSFA Weather. Meteorologists are monitoring the situation closely and will issue a First Alert if any changes occur that indicate a higher risk of damaging winds or large hail during the passage of the cold front.

Post-Storm Cooling and Next Week Predictions

Once the cold front passes, cooler and drier air will spill back into the region, setting the stage for a distinct drop in temperatures at the start of the new work week. Conditions will feature partly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching only into the fifties, marking a sharp contrast to the near-seventies seen earlier in the week.

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Despite the immediate post-frontal cooling, temperatures are forecast to rebound quickly, rising through the sixties and into the lower seventies by the middle and end of the following week. This recovery suggests that the cold front will provide only a temporary disruption to the warmer trend, with stable conditions expected to return before the holiday season concludes.