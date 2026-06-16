Alabama Weather Forecast: Wet Week Ahead with Scattered Storms

Central and southern Alabama will endure a moist and unsettled pattern through Friday, with frequent afternoon and evening showers and storms that may bring brief heavy rainfall. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 80s, while overnight lows sit in the low to mid 70s. A slight decrease in rain chances is expected over the weekend, but occasional storms will still be present. Stay alert and monitor local forecasts for real‑time updates.

Central and southern Alabama will be wrapped in a wet and unsettled atmosphere for the remainder of the week, as a moist Gulf air mass blends with daytime heat to stir up daily showers and thunderstorms.

Beginning Monday and continuing through Thursday, residents in the region can expect a steady pulse of rain‑filled afternoons and evening storms that may bring brief periods of heavy downpours and localized ponding. Morning skies typically stay clear, but the weather front moves in after 1 p.m., leaving swaths of cloud cover and a spike in humidity that pushes nighttime temperatures into the low to mid 70s.

The forecast projects that the most intense rainfall will occur during the mid‑afternoon and early evening hours, with some storms producing over an inch of rain in a single day. While the overall temperature range stays in the low to mid 80s for high temperatures, a thicker cloud layer helps temper the heat, keeping peak temperatures closer to long‑term seasonal averages.

Overnight, the sky begins to clear but remains partly cloudy, keeping the wind chill effect mild and allowing for a comfortable low 70s range. By the weekend, rain chances may ease slightly; however, scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are still expected to steal surprise visits from clear pockets. These sporadic storms could interrupt outdoor plans, so residents should keep a weather app handy and monitor the local feeds for real‑time updates.

The humid air, coupled with occasional heavy downpours, continues to be a key factor in this week's weather pattern. Overall, the week in Alabama will sit under a lace of frequent rain! The pattern remains predictable for those who plan ahead: expect afternoon showers, evenings with a mix of cloud and brief sleet or lightning, and overnight lows that keep the heat from reaching the peak highs of recent summer weeks.

Residents are advised to stay alert for any sudden changes and to keep windows closed during the heaviest downpours to avoid water intrusion. Continued monitoring of the local broadcasts and the weather radar will provide the most accurate alerts.





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