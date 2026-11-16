Alabama Weather Forecast: Warmer Temperatures Return After Cold Start

WSFA weather report details Alabama temperature trends showing a shift from winter-like conditions to upper 70s highs by next weekend across the region.

Warmer air is expected to build across Alabama through the week ahead, ending a weekend that felt more like winter than fall at times. According to the WSFA weather team, the region is transitioning out of a chilly period with significant temperature increases anticipated as the days progress.

Current Conditions Bring Cooler Temperatures

WSFA reports that Monday begins with cloudy skies that are mostly dry, although very light showers are tracking across the southern third of the state. While overall rain chances remain fairly low today, any precipitation that falls should stay light and stay mostly over southern Alabama. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will continue to keep afternoon temperatures cooler, with highs only warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Also read Philadelphia Weather Forecast: Sunny and Mild with Temperatures Climbing into the 60s

Any lingering rain through the overnight hours pushes closer to the Gulf Coast, where skies could clear out somewhat. Overnight lows in these areas are expected to drop into the middle to upper 40s. Residents interested in tracking these changes in real time can use the WSFA First Alert Weather App, the WSFA First Alert Radar, and the ASE Credit Union Camera Network for live local weather data streaming on WSFA Weather Now.

Rain and Clouds Persist Through Midweek

WSFA weather data indicates that rain coverage will remain lower on Tuesday, though a few stray, light showers could still be possible over the southern half of the state. The sky conditions will be partly cloudy to partly sunny during this period. By Wednesday, some of that mostly light rain could become more expansive as the skies turn mostly cloudy.

Advertisement

Small chances for still mostly light rain will continue to linger with partly to mostly cloudy skies through the rest of the week. However, the greater chances for more widespread and slightly heavier rainfall remain confined mostly to the Gulf Coast area all the way through the end of the week. This pattern suggests that while the coast deals with more active weather, inland areas remain relatively dry.

Temperatures Climb Toward 70 Degrees

While the locations that see more of the clouds and rain will likely remain cooler, high temperatures in the driest spots should start nudging back up closer to the lower 70s, especially through the second half of the week. This warming trend marks a significant departure from the winter-like conditions experienced earlier in the week. The return of warmth will be most noticeable in areas that stay clear of the coastal rain bands.

A few light showers could again be possible on Saturday, depending on the movement of any lingering moisture. Sunday looks drier with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the lower or middle 70s. The exact temperature on Sunday will depend on how much sunshine each location sees between the clouds. This forecast from WSFA provides a clear picture of a week-long transition from cool, damp conditions to a more typical late-season warmth across Alabama.