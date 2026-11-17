Central and South Alabama forecast includes rising temperatures to the lower 70s by Sunday, with intermittent light showers and cloudy skies persisting through mid-week.

Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies will dominate the weather across Alabama over the coming days, bringing intermittent light showers to various locations. Despite the persistent cloud cover, residents can expect periods of sunshine, particularly during the morning and early afternoon hours. This shift in moisture has moved eastward, allowing for increased solar exposure in central and south Alabama compared to yesterday.

Current Conditions and Temperature Trends

The moisture systems that previously brought clouds and light rain to parts of central and south Alabama have shifted just to the east. This displacement provides a chance for noticeably more sunshine today, helping to warm temperatures significantly. Through the morning and early afternoon, the extra sunshine should push temperatures into the upper 50s to the lower 60s across the Wiregrass region. Closer to the River Region, temperatures are expected to reach the middle 60s as the day progresses.

Also read Alabama Weather Forecast: Warmer Temperatures Return After Cold Start

Clouds are anticipated to increase later this afternoon, with the most significant buildup expected over southern Alabama. This cloud cover will persist through the overnight hours, influencing low temperatures which will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. The exact low temperature in any given area will depend on how much cloud cover remains in the sky during the night.

Weekly Weather Progression and Precipitation

Wednesday is forecast to be mostly dry, with only a few light showers possible over the Wiregrass region. Further north, partly cloudy to partly sunny skies should provide the River Region with enough sunshine to push high temperatures near 70 degrees in a handful of locations by tomorrow afternoon. This warming trend marks a significant improvement from the cooler temperatures observed in previous days.

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Another push of moisture is expected late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. This system will increase cloud cover and present the best chances for isolated, mostly light showers Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will continue through Thursday, with a few additional stray, light showers still possible during the day.

Upcoming Weekend Outlook

Rain chances are already trending downward, offering relief from the persistent moisture seen earlier in the week. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies will continue through Friday and Saturday, keeping precipitation chances low. The conditions are expected to improve further as the weekend approaches, setting the stage for a more pleasant finish to the week.

Sunday is likely to be the best-looking day of this stretch, featuring partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s. Residents should plan accordingly, as this day offers the most favorable conditions for outdoor activities with significantly warmer temperatures and reduced cloud cover compared to the preceding days.