Central Alabama faces returning light showers and increasing cloud cover through Thursday, with temperatures reaching the 60s. The National Hurricane Center tracks a developing low-pressure system, raising coastal flood concerns ahead of the 2026 Thanksgiving holiday.

Central Alabama residents experienced a temporary reprieve from persistent mold and damp conditions yesterday, enjoying blue skies and sunshine alongside warmer temperatures. However, that pleasant break is ending as clouds increase and light showers return to the region just as the work week closes out. Clouds are already moving back into the area, bringing with them a few light showers over the Wiregrass to start Thursday.

Thursday Cloud Cover and Rain Expectations

Clouds are spreading northward toward the River Region throughout the rest of the day, following their initial appearance in the Wiregrass area. Despite the return of cloud cover, forecasters expect multiple breaks in the clouds that will allow enough sunshine to warm temperatures back up at least into the middle 60s. However, readers should anticipate fewer readings in the 70s today compared to the higher temperatures recorded yesterday.

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The best chances to see additional light rain remain mostly over the Wiregrass, but one or two stray showers could develop farther north as the day progresses. Any light rain that is still present later this evening should wind down a bit tonight. Residents should expect cloudy to mostly cloudy skies to stick around with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

Friday and Weekend Weather Patterns

A few more stray light showers could return to the region once again on Friday, but the overall weather pattern should start to trend drier as the area gets closer to the weekend. A decent amount of cloud cover will still stick around, but forecasters expect enough breaks in the clouds for those peeks of sunshine to warm a handful of locations back up to near 70 degrees on Friday afternoon.

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Drier conditions will continue to settle back into the region this weekend, featuring partly cloudy skies and highs warming into the lower and middle 70s for most spots. These milder conditions will persist through the weekend, providing a brief window of stable weather before the next change in the pattern arrives.

Monday Changes and Holiday Travel Implications

Monday features much of the same conditions from the weekend, but temperatures will turn cooler again as clouds increase ahead of a quickly-passing disturbance for the middle of the week. Forecasters are watching for a few showers that could be possible on Wednesday, but it looks like most of the rain should be out of the area before Thanksgiving on Thursday.

As the region approaches the last couple of weeks of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, tropical development may not be entirely over. The National Hurricane Center is actively monitoring an area off of the Atlantic coast of the southeast for an area of low pressure to develop. This system may possibly gain subtropical or tropical characteristics as it moves northeast just offshore this weekend and into early next week.

National Hurricane Center Advisory

Travelers should be prepared for strong winds, rough surf, and coastal flooding if their Thanksgiving travel plans take them to the southeast or mid-Atlantic coasts of the United States. The potential for tropical development adds a layer of complexity to holiday travel logistics, particularly for those heading to coastal destinations during the peak of the holiday season.