Alabama faces cloudy skies and scattered rain chances through mid-week, with temperatures staying in the upper 60s. Conditions improve slightly next weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Alabama residents are navigating a week defined by partly to mostly cloudy skies, with afternoon temperatures pushing toward 70 degrees in some locations despite the persistent cloud cover. The Alabama Department of Meteorology and WSFA report that small chances for light rain will continue through the latter half of the week, dampening full sunshine and creating a cooler, wetter atmosphere for many communities.

Morning skies have cleared slightly following overnight hours, allowing for a mix of partly cloudy and partly sunny conditions to develop later in the day. High temperatures are forecasted to hover in the middle to upper 60s, with specific locations potentially reaching near 70 degrees if cloud cover breaks sufficiently. The probability of measurable rainfall remains low for the immediate forecast, though residents should remain prepared for isolated light sprinkles that may occur during peak daytime hours.

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Cloud cover is projected to increase significantly as the day transitions into night. This thickening layer of clouds will likely suppress nocturnal cooling, keeping overnight lows situated comfortably in the 50s for a broad swath of the region. While heavy precipitation is not anticipated, the combination of increased moisture and cloud density suggests that damp conditions will remain a factor for outdoor plans this evening.

Upcoming precipitation events are expected to be geographically varied, with the southeast corner of the state seeing the first wave of light rain tonight into early tomorrow morning. As the day progresses, showers may become slightly more scattered across central and southern Alabama, though coverage will likely remain intermittent. Drivers and commuters should exercise standard caution, but significant weather disruptions are not currently projected for major transit routes.

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Areas that miss out on rain showers will still contend with partly to mostly cloudy skies that limit solar heating. Despite the lack of full sunshine, daytime highs are expected to climb into the upper 60s or near 70 degrees by the afternoon. This suggests that the cloud layer is thin enough in some areas to allow substantial warmth to reach the surface, creating a mild and comfortable environment for outdoor activities.

As the work week concludes, rain activity is expected to wind down, marking a shift toward drier conditions. Stray showers may still appear from time to time, but high temperatures will hold steady on either side of 70 degrees under a mostly cloudy canopy. The trend continues in a drier and slightly warmer direction through Sunday and Monday, with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the lower to middle 70s, providing a pleasant break from earlier dampness.

Looking further ahead, a cooler air mass is expected to arrive on Tuesday, preceding a fresh round of increasing clouds and potentially a few showers. This shift sets the stage for the Thanksgiving holiday next Thursday, where weather models suggest a return to wetter and cooler patterns. Residents are encouraged to monitor updates from the WSFA First Alert Weather App and the ASE Credit Union Camera Network for real-time data as conditions evolve.