Alabama Weather Forecast: Elevated Rain Chances, Warm and Humid Conditions

The Alabama weather forecast for the week and weekend includes elevated rain chances, scattered showers and thunderstorms, and warm, humid conditions. Rain chances may lower slightly by the weekend, but scattered showers will still remain in the forecast. A cold front will move through the region, bringing a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

MONTGOMERY , Ala. ( WSFA ) - Elevated rain chances will continue through the week and into the weekend, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible each day. Warm, humid conditions will dominate, with temperatures remaining near or above normal, even if there is not a ton of sunshine.

Rain chances may lower slightly by the weekend, but scattered showers will still remain in the forecast. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms remain possible throughout the day, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s as the warm, humid pattern continues. Rain chances decrease overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

A cold front will move through the region, bringing a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. This does not look like a major rain event—just a few passing showers and storms as the front moves through. Rain chances diminish overnight as the front exits the area, with lows dropping into the upper 60s. Stay weather aware and have a backup plan for outdoor activities





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Alabama Montgomery WSFA Elevated Rain Chances Scattered Showers Warm And Humid Conditions Rain Chances Cold Front Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms Mid 80S Upper 60S

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