Alabama Weather Forecast Dries Out With Cooling Trend And Tropical Watch

Alabama sees drier skies and cooler temperatures from Friday through Monday. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center tracks a potential subtropical storm near Bermuda for this weekend.

The Alabama region is transitioning from a stormy day to a drier and cooler pattern as the work week concludes. A weakening cold front continues to drag slowly eastward across the state, allowing cooler air to gradually filter in and replace the previous wet conditions. Most heavy rainfall has ceased, leaving only light rain and lingering mist in several southeastern locations.

Southeastern Alabama Rain And Regional Temperatures

Wednesday presents a tale of two halves across the state regarding weather conditions and temperature ranges. Southeastern Alabama will continue to experience cloudy skies and intermittent light rain as the front moves through. In contrast, western and central Alabama will see returning sunshine that dries out the region while keeping temperatures fairly warm.

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High temperatures are projected to reach the middle 70s in areas where clouds and rain persist. Drier locations in the western and central parts of the state could see some of the warmest readings near 80 degrees. The light rain is expected to slowly wind down as the day progresses.

Friday Morning Lows And Weekend Outlook

Skies should gradually clear across the entire region tonight and early Friday morning. Locations that achieve clear skies through the night will likely start Friday with temperatures in the middle and upper 50s. Cloudier spots will only cool into the lower and middle 60s, with the warmer morning lows most likely occurring over the Wiregrass region.

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Conditions continue to head in a drier direction as the week wraps up and attention shifts toward the weekend. However, it will take another couple of days before residents feel the full effects of the cooler, drier air behind the front. High temperatures on Friday will remain in the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Cooling Trend For Saturday Through Monday

The cooling trend becomes more pronounced from Saturday through Monday as temperatures drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. This shift marks a distinct change from the warmer conditions earlier in the week. The drop in temperature signals the full arrival of the cooler air mass that has been filtering into the region.

Sunday and Monday mornings will turn a little chilly with overnight lows cooling into the lower and middle 40s. Residents in the locally coolest spots should prepare for temperatures that could dip into the upper 30s on either of those mornings. This significant temperature drop affects the entire state as the front settles.

National Hurricane Center Monitors Atlantic Storm

An area of low pressure has organized out of a broad area of showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles south of Bermuda. This weather system has developed over the last couple of days and is currently moving east-northeast across the north-central Atlantic Ocean.

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The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor that specific area for a medium chance of becoming a subtropical storm this weekend. Forecasters are tracking the system as it moves further into the Atlantic. Residents and travelers should watch updates from the center regarding potential developments in the coming days.