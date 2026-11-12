Alabama Braces for First Widespread Frost as Temperatures Plunge Below 60 Degrees

A passing cold front drops temperatures across central and southern Alabama, bringing the first widespread frost of the season and chilly conditions through the weekend.

Central and southern Alabama is undergoing a rapid and distinct shift in weather patterns as a strong cold front sweeps through the region, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures and clearing skies that signal the end of recent seasonal warmth. The meteorological change introduces a much cooler air mass to the area, marking a definitive transition to a crisp and chilly atmosphere for residents across the state starting this weekend.

Friday morning marks the immediate onset of this cooler regime, with initial temperatures in some spots plummeting into the upper 30s as the new air mass takes hold. Residents stepping outside during these early hours will immediately notice the stark contrast compared to the seasonably warm conditions and lower 70s recorded earlier in the week.

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Sunny to mostly sunny skies will persist through Friday afternoon, yet the atmosphere will feel significantly cool and breezy due to the advancing front. High temperatures will struggle to climb past 60 degrees in most locations, creating a jarring difference from the mild weather conditions that characterized the start of the week.

The coldest air of the season thus far arrives on Friday night and early Saturday morning, with overnight lows tumbling into the middle 30s across the region. These freezing conditions, combined with sufficient atmospheric moisture, create the perfect environment for the first widespread frost of the season to develop on surfaces and vegetation throughout the affected areas.

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Sunday morning begins with a similarly chilly and potentially frosty start, requiring residents to take precautions against the cold outdoor conditions. The afternoon on Sunday will see a slight increase in cloud cover, offering a marginal improvement as high temperatures have a better chance of reaching at least 60 degrees.

Cloud cover will continue to increase on Monday, accompanied by the possibility of one or two stray showers that could dampen the weekend recovery. Despite the precipitation risk, temperatures will remain subdued with highs still attempting to reach the lower 60s as the week progresses.

Looking further ahead, temperatures are expected to gradually turn warmer under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies next week. By next Thursday, high temperatures should return to the 70s, signaling a full recovery to seasonal norms after this brief but impactful cold snap.