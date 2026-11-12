Alabama Braces for First Frost as Cold Front Drops Temperatures to Mid-30s by Friday

A cold front impacts Alabama this Thursday, dropping temperatures significantly and bringing the first seasonal frost to many locations by the weekend.

Alabama is witnessing a rapid and definitive shift in weather patterns as a powerful cold front sweeps through the state, driving temperatures well below seasonal averages.

The transition marks the end of an unseasonably warm period, with early morning lows and afternoon highs expected to plummet across the region.

Also read Temperatures Drop Across Alabama as Cold Front Moves in

According to meteorological reports from Montgomery, this atmospheric boundary arrives early Thursday, fundamentally altering the local forecast.

Prior to this arrival, humidity levels remained elevated, creating muggy conditions that slowed the rate of cooling even under partly cloudy skies.

Residents currently wake up to temperatures in the low to mid-50s, which is approximately 10 degrees warmer than the average for the middle of November.

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As the cold front moves through, conditions will improve rapidly with the onset of clear skies and sunshine on Thursday.

Drier air is expected to filter into the region, replacing the earlier moist conditions and allowing heat to dissipate more efficiently overnight.

Consequently, afternoon highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees in most locations throughout Thursday, signaling a swift change in the local climate.

Temperatures will continue to plummet as cooler fall air pushes further into the area to close out the work week.

By Friday morning, lows are projected to fall into the upper 30s in some spots, despite sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Afternoon highs may fail to exceed 60 degrees, creating a crisp autumn atmosphere characterized by distinct seasonal changes.

This colder air mass is expected to persist through the weekend, with highs hovering a couple of degrees on either side of 60 degrees.

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Morning lows will drop into the low to mid-30s, creating an environment where frost formation is highly probable in open areas and low-lying regions.

The sustained cold temperatures will likely result in the first frost of the season for many locations across Alabama on Saturday and/or Sunday morning.

Residents and farmers alike should prepare for these freezing conditions, which mark a significant milestone in the seasonal transition.

Looking beyond the immediate weekend, long-term data indicates that dry conditions will persist through next week.

While temperatures are projected to rise slightly each day, the warming trend will remain moderate and limited.

Most areas will likely only see highs in the mid to upper 60s at their warmest points during the upcoming week.

This pattern suggests a return to more typical seasonal norms, with dry and cool weather dominating the forecast for the foreseeable future.