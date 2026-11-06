Alabama Weather: Fog Clears as Temperatures Drop Before Weekend Rise

Rain clears Alabama, bringing fog and cooler nights. WSFA reports temperatures falling to the 40s overnight, followed by a warm rebound near 70 degrees this weekend.

Residents across Alabama are experiencing a transition from rainy conditions to a period of lingering moisture and cooler air. According to WSFA, the immediate rainfall has ceased, but the atmosphere remains humid enough to generate persistent fog in many locations. This moisture will likely hinder visibility during the morning commute on Friday before gradually dispersing as the day progresses.

Fog Disperses by Friday Morning

WSFA meteorologists note that dense fog will persist through the early hours of Friday. Drivers and commuters should anticipate reduced visibility as the sun attempts to burn off the damp conditions. The fog is expected to clear by the middle of the morning, allowing for clearer skies to emerge.

Also read Seattle weather: Wetter, breezier weather takes over western WA

Once the morning fog lifts, the sky will become partly cloudy. Despite the overcast conditions, temperatures will still rise significantly. Afternoon highs are projected to reach the middle and upper 70s across the region. This creates a comfortable start to the day before a noticeable drop in temperature later in the evening.

Cold Front Arrives Tonight

The true effect of a passing cold front will not be felt until tonight. WSFA reports that clear skies will allow heat to escape rapidly, leading to a sharp decline in temperatures. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

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This cooling trend marks a significant shift from the warmer conditions experienced earlier in the week. The arrival of the cold front sets the stage for a cooler start to the weekend. Residents planning outdoor activities for the evening should prepare for these lower temperatures.

Weekend Warmth Returns

Saturday and Sunday will feature similar weather patterns, characterized by mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures are forecast to rebound into the middle to upper 60s, reaching near 70 degrees by Sunday afternoon. This rapid warming provides a pleasant break from the morning chill.

However, the mornings will remain crisp. Sunrise on Sunday brings temperatures that could cool into the upper 30s in the coldest areas. WSFA advises those with early commitments to dress warmly during the dawn hours. The sun will quickly warm the air, making afternoons mild and comfortable.

Dry Outlook Persists

Long-term forecasts for the Deep South indicate a fairly dry period ahead. While some stray showers are possible on Wednesday or Thursday of next week, significant rainfall is unlikely. The extended forecast suggests little relief from the current dry conditions over the next week and a half.

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Additionally, the chance of developing tropical activity has diminished. WSFA notes that an area of low pressure located several hundred miles south of Bermuda is unlikely to gain subtropical characteristics. Conditions are expected to become even more unfavorable for storm formation by the end of the weekend. Residents can expect stable weather with minimal precipitation risks in the near future.

Access Real-Time Data

WSFA provides multiple tools for residents to monitor these changing conditions. The WSFA First Alert Weather App offers detailed updates and radar views. Users can also access the ASE Credit Union Camera Network for live visual confirmation of local weather.

The WSFA Weather Now stream displays the latest local weather data. Viewers should note that this stream does not include live severe weather coverage. It focuses exclusively on current conditions and radar information. This distinction ensures that users receive accurate, non-alarmist data for daily planning.