Alabama Weather: Cooler Temperatures, Chance of Severe Storms this Weekend

Following a cold front, Alabama is experiencing cooler temperatures. While Friday looks partly sunny, the weekend brings a chance of severe storms, possibly with damaging winds and tornadoes.

Rain and storms moved out of central and south Alabama early Thursday morning. Sunshine returned during the day, but temperatures were cooler following a cold front. Colder air will continue to filter into the state through Thursday night. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s early Friday morning. Wind chill values could be slightly lower. The sky will become mostly clear Thursday night. Friday is looking partly to mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the 60s.

Clouds will increase Friday night, and temperatures remain milder, with lows in the 50s. Saturday is forecast to be warm with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will surge into the 70s during the afternoon. Rain and storms are expected to return Saturday night. Some of these storms may become strong to severe. Damaging straight line wind gusts and tornadoes are the main hazards. Rain and thunder continue into early Sunday morning, but Sunday afternoon will trend drier. Some sunshine may return Sunday afternoon. However, temperatures will turn cooler. Sunday night lows will fall into the 30s. Early next week will remain cool, but dry with sunshine. Rain may return Wednesday. The end of next week looks dry and cold again





