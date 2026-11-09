Alabama Weather: Cool Snap Ends, Warm-up Then Frost Threat Returns

WSFA reports Alabama temps rising to mid-70s this week before dropping sharply. A cold front brings dry conditions now, but first frost threats loom by weekend as models predict another warm-up.

A distinct shift in atmospheric conditions has brought noticeably cooler and drier air to the region this weekend, marking a significant departure from previous weather patterns. Despite the immediate chill, meteorological data indicates a warming trend will emerge through the opening half of the new work week, altering daily temperature expectations for residents across Alabama.

Current Temperature Trends and Forecasts

WSFA reports that morning lows tumbled into the middle 30s in many locations Sunday morning, signaling a sharp cooling event. A handful of spots are also starting their Monday morning off with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s. Despite the cooler start to the morning, the afternoon looks seasonably comfortable with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. This daily fluctuation creates a comfortable environment for outdoor activities during the day, even as the air remains crisp in the early hours.

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Stakeholder Weather Resources and Tools

The WSFA First Alert Weather App and WSFA First Alert Radar Viewer serve as primary tools for residents seeking real-time data. Users are encouraged to utilize the ASE Credit Union Camera Network to monitor local conditions visually. The station also provides the latest live and local weather data streaming on WSFA Weather Now. Please note, this stream does not include live severe weather coverage, only data on the latest weather conditions. These resources allow the public to track the movement of the weak cold front as it approaches and passes overhead.

Drought Impact and Precipitation Analysis

Warmer air continues to build back into the region through the middle of the upcoming week, and by Wednesday and Thursday we should see highs in the middle 70s. For now it looks like most of us should stay dry under partly cloudy skies as a weak cold front passes approaches and passes overhead, but a few stray showers cannot be completely ruled out. Any rain we do manage to see is expected to be fairly light and will likely have no impacts on the ongoing drought conditions. This is particularly relevant over western Alabama, where water conservation remains a critical issue for agricultural and municipal sectors.

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Severe Cooling and Frost Risks Ahead

Temperatures turn sharply cooler again for the end of the work week and the weekend with highs potentially struggling to even break 60° on Friday and Saturday. Several locations that didn't see any frost in this recent cooler snap may very likely see their first frost of the season on Saturday and Sunday morning as overnight lows are poised to head for the middle 30s. This rapid temperature decline poses risks to unprotected vegetation and requires residents to take precautions for sensitive plants and outdoor pipes.

Long-Term Model Predictions and Outlook

Temperatures will again cool off quickly under mostly clear skies tonight, but Tuesday morning should not be quite as chilly with lows only falling into the lower and middle 40s. Long-term model data again points us toward another warm-up through next week. This cyclical pattern of warming and cooling suggests a volatile transition period in the regional climate, requiring continuous monitoring of updated forecasts to plan activities effectively throughout the remainder of the month.