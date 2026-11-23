A cold front moves into Alabama, bringing widespread rain and a significant temperature drop just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Monsoon-like conditions are not expected, but Alabama residents should brace for a significant shift in weather patterns starting this Monday. A persistent foggy start has greeted early commuters across the region, with stubborn cloud cover continuing to dominate the sky through the afternoon hours. This lack of direct sunshine is keeping temperatures in check, preventing the typical warm-up that often accompanies the early part of the week.

Current Temperature Forecasts

Temperatures today will struggle to climb significantly due to the limited solar exposure. Residents located west and north of Montgomery can expect highs in the mid to upper 60s. Those living in the southern parts of the state will experience slightly warmer conditions, with temperatures reaching the low and mid 70s later in the afternoon. The atmospheric conditions are stable but clouded, creating a muted thermal environment across the state.

Also read Alabama Fog and Cold Front Disrupt Travel Before Thanksgiving

Widespread Rain Expected Tuesday

A cold front is likely to bring widespread rain to Alabama ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, marking a sharp contrast to the dry days preceding it. While Tuesday will begin with cloudy skies, blue conditions will briefly return before the front arrives. This system sets up across the Deep South late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, representing one of the most organized rain chances seen in quite some time. Travelers should anticipate potential slowdowns statewide as the weather system moves through.

Thanksgiving Day Cooling Trend

Thanksgiving Day will see cooler than normal air settling back into the region, drastically changing the holiday landscape. Highs are expected to range from the mid 50s north of Montgomery to lower 60s in the southern third of the state. This significant drop in temperature will require residents to adjust their holiday plans and attire accordingly. The shift from the mild conditions of early week to this crisp autumn air will be abrupt for many.

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Extended Weekend Weather Outlook

Looking ahead to the end of the week, Thursday and Friday are projected to remain dry despite the incoming moisture earlier in the week. However, breezy conditions are expected to stick around, adding a chill factor to the already cooling temperatures. This persistent wind may affect outdoor activities and holiday preparations throughout the weekend. The combination of dry skies and strong gusts will define the final days of the Thanksgiving break.

Travel and Safety Recommendations

Residents planning to travel for Thanksgiving or hosting family and friends should monitor the evolving weather conditions closely. The organized nature of the Tuesday night into Wednesday rain means that wet roadways and reduced visibility are likely possibilities. Drivers should exercise caution and allow extra time for commutes. Those relying on external forecasts, such as the WSFA First Alert Weather App, should note that the stream data reflects current conditions rather than live severe weather coverage.