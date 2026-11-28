Your look into the birth, and re-birth, of the Iron Bowl, the most passionate rivalry in college football that pits Alabama and Auburn at each others' throats every fall.

In a sport filled with tradition, pageantry, loyalty, and intense rivalries, perhaps no other series embodies all of those qualities better than Alabama vs. Auburn: the Iron Bowl Game.

In the state of Alabama, you’re either “Roll Tide” or “War Eagle. ” If you’re one, you’re not the other, and there’s no room in the middle for compromise when it’s time to play the Iron Bowl. Or any other time, for that matter. Little did they know on that cold February day in 1893, but those 5,000 people at Lakeview Park in Birmingham, Alabama, saw the first ever meeting in one of the great rivalries in world sports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Auburn went away with it, beating the Crimson Tide, 32-22, in what it said was the first game of the 1893 season. Alabama disagreed, calling it the season finale for 1892. From the start, there was an argument. During a state legislature session that year, lawmakers started a debate to move the state's land grant college from Auburn to Birmingham.