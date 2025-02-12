Alabama Traffic Stop Uncovers Massive Cocaine Haul

A routine traffic stop in Calera, Alabama, led to a significant drug bust, revealing 46 pounds of cocaine and the arrest of two illegal immigrants from Colombia. The discovery highlights the dangers of drug trafficking and the importance of law enforcement's commitment to upholding the law.

A routine traffic stop in the small Alabama town of Calera uncovered a significant drug trafficking operation. Police Chief David Hyche explained that a patrol officer pulled over a vehicle last week for lacking a license tag. During the stop, the officer discovered probable cause to search the car, leading to the seizure of 46 pounds of cocaine. The street value of the drugs will be determined by Homeland Security Investigations after their examination.

The driver and passenger, both Colombian men residing in the U.S. illegally, were arrested and charged with cocaine trafficking. One of the men also faces outstanding warrants in Atlanta for drug-related offenses and failing to appear in court.Hyche stated that the initial encounter provided no immediate clues about the men's origins, the contents of their vehicle, or their immigration status. He emphasized that their decisions ultimately resulted in their apprehension. The department is collaborating with federal agencies to pursue charges against the men for both drug and immigration violations. Police believe the duo was transporting the cocaine from California to Miami, opting for an unusual route to circumvent common drug interdiction zones. Hyche commented that their attempt to avoid heavily patrolled areas on I-65 proved unsuccessful.Despite the growing trend among law enforcement agencies to avoid traffic stops for minor violations, Hyche strongly advocates for their continued use. He cited instances where such stops led to the rescue of children in danger. Hyche criticized departments that abandon enforcing minor traffic laws, stating, 'We in law enforcement don't make laws, we enforce them.' He argued that weak and passive law enforcement encourages criminal activity. Hyche compared the current drug situation to his early years in law enforcement, noting that drugs like cocaine and heroin are now readily available and inexpensive due to the influx across the border. He asserted that border control is crucial to curbing the flow of drugs and that solutions must address the root of the problem. Shelby County District Attorney Matt Casey commended the police department for their efforts, stating that the two men are being held on a $10 million bond. Chief Hyche believes this bust is the largest in Shelby County's history





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DRUG TRAFFICKING IMMIGRATION ALABAMA POLICE COCAINE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Traffic Stop Uncovers 50 Pounds of Marijuana, Three California Residents ArrestedA routine traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Jefferson County, Texas, led to the discovery of 50 pounds of marijuana concealed in suitcases. Three California residents were arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

Read more »

Escaped Alabama Inmate Captured in Texas After Buc-ee's Traffic StopAn escaped inmate from Marion County, Alabama, was apprehended in Melissa, Texas, after a traffic stop at a Buc-ee's gas station. Flock camera technology played a crucial role in locating the inmate and his accomplice.

Read more »

Alabama Man Sues Police Over Taser Use During Traffic StopMicah Washington, a 25-year-old man from Alabama, filed a $20 million lawsuit against a police officer for allegedly using a Taser on him repeatedly while he was handcuffed and compliant during a traffic stop. The incident was captured on video, which went viral and prompted Washington's legal action. The lawsuit alleges excessive force, deliberate indifference, malicious prosecution, and wrongful detention.

Read more »

‘The Alabama Solution’ Review: Powerful New Doc From ‘The Jinx’ Duo Investigates Injustices in Alabama PrisonsAndrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman chronicle financial mismanagement, abuses of power and general inhumanities in a system allegedly designed for rehabilitation.

Read more »

Lawmakers target crime in 2025 legislative session: ‘A safe Alabama is a secure future for Alabama’Gov. Kay Ivey, who gives her eighth state of the state address Tuesday night, said public safety is her top priority this year.

Read more »

Alabama State comes up short against Alabama A&MMontgomery, Alabama

Read more »