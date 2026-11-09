Alabama Tight End Expected to Miss Remainder of Season with Knee Injury

Josh Ford went down late in the road win over LSU.

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Josh Ford catches a pass during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectFord went down late in the fourth quarter of the road win over LSU on Saturday. Many players took a knee surrounding him as he was down for a little while. After getting up, he didn't need any direct assistance from the trainers beside him, as he walked back to the locker room giving a thumbs up to fans. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Ford, an Oklahoma State transfer, played a major role for Alabama as a pass-catcher and run blocker.

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He finishes the 2026 season with five catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns, while being instrumental to the Crimson Tide's run-game success, especially during the first half of the year. Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner.

Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.