Alabama takes down LSU in Death Valley, improve to 7-2 on the season

Up next, Alabama will travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt Nov. 14. Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m.

BATON ROUGE, LA. - The Tide rolled down in Death Valley Saturday afternoon, taking down LSU 31-13. It was a slow first quarter between the Tide and Tigers as there were just three possessions in the first 15 minutes of play.

The two sides however both saw field goal attempts go through the uprights to make a 3-3 game after one. The second quarter had more action for the Crimson Tide than the first. After a missed LSU field goal, the Tide marched down the field on an 11-play, 62-yard drive that ended with a Crimson Tide touchdown after Ryan Coleman-Williams took a 1-yard carry into the end zone.

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LSU turned the ball over on downs on their next possession, but the Crimson Tide were unable to capitalize and punted the ball back to the Tigers. Then, the Alabama defense came up big again. In Crimson Tide territory, LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt had his pass intercepted 28 seconds before the end of the half. The Tide then ran out the clock to take a 10-3 lead into the half.

The third quarter started out more slow for the Tide. LSU kicked a field goal on their first possession of the second half and then forced a Crimson Tide punt on their first possession of the half.

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Then, LSU went on a 11-play, 90-yard drive that ended with a Dilin Jones touchdown run, giving the Tigers their first lead of the afternoon, going up 13-10. However, the Tide responded immediately with a touchdown of their own.

Just 2:08 after LSU’s touchdown, Keelon Russell and the Tide offense went 75-yards in just 5-plays and retook the lead after Russell found his tight end Josh Ford in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown pass, putting the Tide up 17-13 at the end of the quarter. The fourth and final quarter was all Alabama.

After LSU turned the ball over on downs and the two sides exchanged punts, Alabama was able to extend their lead to two scores for the first time on the day. After a Coleman-Williams 32-yard punt return, the Tide found the end zone in just one play when Keelon Russell found Cederian Morgan on a 25-yard touchdown pass, putting Alabama up 24-13. After another LSU turn over on downs, Alabama quickly found the end zone once again.

In just three plays, Alabama put themselves ahead 31-13 when Russell found Kaleb Edwards on a 4-yard touchdown pass, making Edwards the third different player to have a touchdown reception in the game. LSU was unable to score again, and the Tide rolled to a 31-13 victory in Death Valley. Up next, Alabama will travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt Nov. 14.

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Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here .