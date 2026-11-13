Alabama Surplus Property Auction Starts November 14

Alabama residents can bid on vehicles, boats, and office equipment starting November 14. Learn inspection times and bidding details for the state surplus auction.

Alabama's online state surplus property auction opens for bidding on Saturday, November 14. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is offering a wide array of items, including boats, automobiles, outboard motors, tools, computers, and office furniture. Community members seeking these assets can begin their participation early in the morning.

Auction Dates and Bidding Hours

The bidding process officially begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 14. Participants must monitor the platform closely as the final bidding window closes on Sunday, November 22. This specific timeframe allows interested buyers to plan their bids around their availability without extended interruptions.

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All sales associated with this event are conducted online through the designated digital platform. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs manages the entire transaction process from registration to final payment. Winners of the auction must adhere to the strict closing times established for the event.

Item Inspection and Availability

Prospective bidders have the opportunity to physically inspect the available items at the Surplus Property Division's distribution center. The facility is located at 4590 Mobile Highway in Montgomery. This physical access allows buyers to verify the condition of high-value items like cars and boats before committing funds.

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Inspection hours are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, through Friday, November 20. This three-day window provides ample opportunity for community members to examine tools, office equipment, and other goods in person. Visitors should plan their trips to the Mobile Highway location during these specific afternoon slots.

Bidder Registration and Terms

Community members must visit the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs' public auctions website to become qualified bidders. The registration process is mandatory before any bidding activity can commence. This step ensures that all participants are verified and ready to complete transactions.

The Surplus Property Division's website will also list all available items and provide comprehensive information about the auction mechanics. Buyers are strongly advised to review these resources thoroughly. Understanding the platform's specific features and requirements is essential for successful participation.

Conditions of Sale and Pickup

All items sold through this auction are provided as is, without any guarantees from the state. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs does not provide warranties for the condition of boats, cars, or office furniture. Buyers assume full responsibility for verifying the quality of items during the inspection window.

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Sales are considered final once the property is picked up and removed from the distribution center. This policy applies to all categories of surplus property, including computers, tools, and outboard motors. Buyers must arrange for timely removal of their purchased items to avoid any logistical complications with the state agency.