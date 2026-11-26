Alabama State dominated Tuskegee with a 45-0 shutout in the 102nd Turkey Day Classic. QB Aaron Frye led the Hornet offense to a historic victory.

Alabama State secured a definitive 45-0 victory over Tuskegee on Thursday in the 102nd Turkey Day Classic. The Hornet football team delivered a masterclass in dominance, controlling the tempo and scoreboard from the opening kickoff to the final whistle. This lopsided result underscores the superior performance of the Alabama State squad against their historic rivals.

Aaron Frye, the quarterback for Alabama State, ignited the scoring attack less than four minutes into the game with a 24-yard touchdown run. His momentum surged shortly after, as he connected with Israel Tate on a 56-yard touchdown pass approximately two minutes later. Jareese Howard capped off an explosive start for the Hornets with a 4-yard touchdown run. This offensive explosion established a commanding 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

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The Alabama State defense intensified its pressure early in the second quarter, forcing a fumble from Tuskegee that was recovered and returned 21 yards for a touchdown. This defensive score extended the Hornet advantage significantly before halftime. Alabama State held a 28-0 lead entering the break, leaving Tuskegee with no momentum to carry into the second half of the rivalry game.

TJ Ramsey extended the lead to 35-0 with a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. A 31-yard field goal in the fourth quarter pushed the score to 38-0. Ashton Ashford sealed the victory with a 2-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes remaining. This final score finalized the 45-0 shutout, marking the first shutout in the Turkey Day Classic since Alabama State defeated Tuskegee 21-0 in 2009.

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Alabama State finished the season with a 7-5 overall record and a 4-4 conference mark in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Hornet offense displayed complete control throughout the contest, converting early opportunities into a insurmountable lead. Tuskegee struggled to generate any offensive rhythm against the disciplined Alabama State defense.

Tuskegee concluded their campaign with a 5-6 overall record and a 5-3 standing in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Golden Tigers were unable to match the intensity displayed by their opponents throughout the entire contest. The defensive struggles proved costly as Alabama State capitalized on every opportunity.

The historical context of this win is notable within the long-standing rivalry. There have been at least 16 shutouts in the rivalry since the classic began in 1924. This specific victory adds another chapter to the legacy of the Turkey Day Classic, highlighting a year where Alabama State's athletic prowess was on full display.

The game showcased the depth and skill of the Alabama State roster across all three phases of the game. Special teams and defense contributed directly to the scoreboard, widening the gap in the second quarter. The offensive line provided Frye and the running backs with sufficient time and space to execute their plays effectively.

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Fans in Montgomery witnessed a complete team performance that left no doubt about the quality gap between the two squads. The shutout victory provides a strong finish for Alabama State as they conclude their season. The dominant display serves as a testament to the hard work and preparation put in by the coaching staff and players.

Tuskegee now looks to rebuild and improve for the upcoming season after a difficult final game. The team will need to address the defensive lapses that allowed Alabama State to score in every quarter. Lessons learned from this contest will be critical for their future success in the conference.