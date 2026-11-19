Alabama State Representative Patrick Sellers faces federal wire fraud charges for allegedly misusing over $240,000 in pandemic relief funds obtained thRough fraudulent applications for nonprofits and a fictitious business.

Federal Indictment and Immediate Legal Fallout

Alabama State Representative Patrick Sellers ,a Democrat representing House District 57, is scheduled to surrender to federal authorities on charges of wire fraud . The indictment, unsealed by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama, accuses the lawmaker of fraudulently obtaining more than two hundred forty thousand dollars in pandemic relief funds and diverting them for personal use. Sellers, who was recently re-elected without opposition,is as well the pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Birmingham. His attorney, Matt Hart, released a statement noting that the allegations do not involve the abuse of his official political position yet emphasized that the defense team would await a full understanding of the evidence before providing further comment. The charges carry a potential penalty of up to twenty years in federal prison for each count.

The federal prosecution centers on activities conducted between July 2020 and May 2021, a period during which Sellers served as Chief of Staff for the President of the Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention rather than as an elected legislator. U.S. Attorney Phil Williams described the case as robust and indicated that the unsealed charges represent only a portion of the total evidence gathered by investigators. The indictment alleges that Sellers manipulated financial applications for multiple entities, including the convention itself,a nonprofit subsidiary, and a fictitious lawn care business, to secure emergency funds intended for charitable and small business relief.

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Allegations Regarding Nonprofit Fraud and Misappropriation

Prosecutors allege that Sellers assumed control of the Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention fifty-one percent three nonprofit in 2019 by altering its administrative records. according to the indictment,he established a bank account under the nonprofit name using his home address in Pleasant Grove instead of the organization headquarters in Selma, created a novel email account for the entity, and updated the IRS mailing address to his residence. When Sellers applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the Small Business Administration in July 2020, he falsely claimed authorization from the convention. He stated the funds would be used as working capital to mitigate economic injury caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, prosecutors assert that after receiving the twenty thousand dollar loan, he utilized the money for personal expenses, including eleven thousand dollars in credit card payments and one thousand dollars toward his mother water bill.

The President of the Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention reportedly became aware of the unauthorized loan application in January 2024 and notified the Compact Business Administration. in that communication, the president stated he was neither aware of nor did he approve the application,noting that the executive board had not authorized such a request. The president further claimed that Sellers was the sole individual with access to the nonprofit account and had surreptitiously applied for and received the loan without notifying leadership. Sellers also submitted fraudulent applications for state reliEf grants, including the Revive Plus program. In one application, he claimed the convention had ten employees, while in another document he stated there were five. The convention president later applied for the same Revive Plus funds but was denied because the program had already been exhausted by Sellers unauthorized submission.

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Fictitious Business Ventures and Personal Expenditures

The indictment details additional schemes involving Project Zion Inc., a subsidiary nonprofit and a non-existent company called Sellers Lawn Care. For Project Zion, Sellers fraudulently reported employee counts and obtained twenty thousand dollars from the state and fifty thousand dollars from another nonprofit for emergency response. Prosecutors allege he used these funds to pay for his daughters college tuition, meal plans,and university fees, as well as mortgage payments on his home and a home equity line of credit taken out in his mothers name. Similarly, for the fictitious Sellers Lawn Care entity, Sellers obtained a twenty thousand four hundred fifteen dollar Paycheck Protection Program loan in 2021. The application falsely claimed the business had generated ninety eight thousand dollars in gross income and that Sellers had reported this income on a federal tax form. IRS records cited in the indictment displayed no such Schedule C filing for that tax year. The lender deposited the funds into Sellers personal credit union account after he submitted a selfie for identity verification.

Sellers Lawn Care was described as a fictitious business entity in the legal documents. Sellers applied for the loan through an Arizona-based lender, listing himself as the primary contact and submitting a selfie to verify his identity. The application contained false assertions regarding the business income and tax reporting history. Federal prosecutors allege that the money obtained through these fraudulent means was extensively used to support Sellers personal lifestyle and family obligations. Specific expenditures listed in the indictment include payments for his daughters education,home mortgage, car payments, and various utility bills. The case highlights significant discrepancies between the stated purposes of the relief funds and thier actual application, as well as the manipulation of organizational structures to bypass oversight mechanisms. Sellers now faces a complex legal battle as he prepares to answer to these serious federal charges while maintaining his seat in the state legislature during the pendency of the proceedings.