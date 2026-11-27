Alabama State shut out Tuskegee 45-0 in the 102nd Turkey Day Classic on November 26, 2026. Head Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. improves his record with a dominant defensive and offensive performance.

Alabama State University delivered a decisive 45-0 victory over Tuskegee University in the 102nd edition of the Turkey Day Classic at ASU Stadium in Montgomery on Thursday, November 26, 2026. The Hornets completed a historic shutout performance that showcased overwhelming offensive firepower and suffocating defensive discipline in front of 16,867 spectators. The win solidified Alabama State's dominance in this annual rivalry while allowing head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. to celebrate the fifth anniversary of his hiring with a commanding season finale.

The contest began with Alabama State establishing immediate control, as the Hornets scored 21 points in the first quarter to put the game out of reach early. Quarterback Aaron Frye opened the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown run at the 11:28 mark, capping a five-play, 44-yard drive. Frye then connected with Israel Tate on a 56-yard strike on the first play of the next possession, followed by a Jareese Howard 4-yard touchdown run with 4:30 remaining in the quarter. Andrew Abu-Akel converted all four first-half extra points to build an insurmountable lead.

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Mitchell Robinson Jr. anchored the Alabama State defense with 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pivotal fumble recovery returned 21 yards for a touchdown. Robinson recovered a fumble by Tuskegee running back Ja'khael Rowser just 48 seconds into the second quarter, extending the Hornet advantage. Safety Zamari Hall recorded an interception and a 13-yard sack, while Kanye Varner added a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. The defensive unit registered four sacks for 32 yards and ten tackles for loss for 41 yards, completely dismantling Tuskegee's offensive schemes.

Alabama State finished with a 428-152 advantage in total offense and a 21-9 edge in first downs. Tuskegee ran only six of its 60 offensive plays in Alabama State territory and never reached the red zone. The Hornets limited the Golden Tigers to three conversions on 16 third-down opportunities and an average of just 2.5 yards per offensive play. This statistical dominance highlighted the strategic gap between the two programs in what was played under a one-year agreement finalized in January between athletic directors Jason Cable and Reginald Ruffin.

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Tuskegee struggled significantly on both sides of the ball, utilizing three quarterbacks in Amari Yelding, EJ Hall, and Henry Pullen. Yelding completed 8 of 19 passes for 63 yards and threw one interception, while also adding 29 rushing yards on eight carries. Henry Pullen led the rushing attack with 47 yards on seven carries, including a 34-yard run. The Golden Tigers finished with 83 passing yards and 69 rushing yards. Linebacker Devin Smith led Tuskegee with 10 tackles, and Calvin Townes Jr. provided one of the few bright spots by sacking Frye for a 16-yard loss and forcing a recoverable fumble.

Ashton Ashford capped the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run with 1:55 remaining in regulation, sealing the 45-0 victory for the Hornets. Stewart McCall II, who converted extra points in the second half, added a 31-yard field goal with 8:34 left in the fourth quarter following a long drive. The victory improved Alabama State's record to 7-5 overall and 4-4 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Tuskegee closed the season at 5-6 overall and 5-3 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under interim head coach Keith Higdon.

The win contributed to Eddie Robinson Jr. improving his overall record to 37-21 in five seasons as head coach of the Hornets. Entering the 2026 season, Robinson held a 30-16 record according to his official biography, and this dominant performance against Tuskegee solidified his leadership at the program. The victory served as a fitting tribute to the fifth year of his tenure, marking a period of consistent success and competitive excellence for the Alabama State football program.

Looking ahead, the scheduling uncertainty for the 103rd Turkey Day Classic centers on Alabama State's potential participation in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Thanksgiving rivalry falls on the same weekend as the opening round of the FCS playoffs, and NCAA rules prohibit participating teams from playing nonconference games during the postseason. No HBCU football program earned a berth in the 2026 FCS playoff field, leaving the future of the matchup in limbo as the Hornet administration evaluates its postseason status.