Alabama Softball Blows Another Late Lead, Falls to Oklahoma State

The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide softball team suffered another devastating loss at the Clearwater Invitational, blowing a late lead to No. 10 Oklahoma State. This marks the third time in the last four games that Alabama has surrendered a lead in the late innings.

For the second consecutive game and the third time in the last four outings, Alabama softball suffered a heartbreaking loss after blowing a late lead at the Clearwater Invitational. Despite holding a two-run advantage heading into the seventh inning, the No. 12 Crimson Tide ultimately fell to No. 10 Oklahoma State , 4-3. This recurring trend of late-game collapses has become a growing concern for the Tide. \The game started promisingly for Alabama.

Catelyn Riley, a transfer from Ole Miss, delivered a dominant performance in the circle, allowing only five hits and no earned runs across four innings. Jocelyn Briski entered the game in relief in the fifth inning after a leadoff single, but an error on Briski's part allowed the runner to score, pulling Oklahoma State within one run at 2-1. Alabama briefly extended their lead to 3-1 in the top of the seventh thanks to an RBI single from Audrey Vandagriff. However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the bottom half of the inning. \Briski, facing the bottom of Oklahoma State's lineup, struggled to find her rhythm. After giving up a leadoff single, she induced a strikeout but then conceded an infield single, putting runners on first and second with just one out. Oklahoma State's Tallen Edwards, hitting ninth in the order, delivered a clutch RBI double, bringing home a run and placing runners on second and third with one out. Briski managed to record the second out on a ground ball, but the Alabama defense allowed the batter to reach second base. Oklahoma State still had two runners in scoring position with two outs. Seizing the opportunity, Rosie Davis delivered a walk-off double to right field, scoring both runners for the Cowgirls. This marked the third consecutive game where Alabama had surrendered a late lead, including a 5-3 loss to Georgia on Saturday and a 6-3 loss to No. 4 UCLA. Briski was responsible for blowing the lead in all three contests, dropping her record to 1-4 on the season. \While Alabama's offense has shown significant improvement this year, the team urgently needs to address its struggles in closing out games. Closing out a game is a collective responsibility, involving not just the pitcher but also a solid defensive effort and timely offensive production in late innings. Alabama currently sits at 5-5 on the season and will travel to Huntsville on Wednesday to face Jacksonville State before returning home to face Virginia Tech on Friday.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ALABAMA SOFTBALL OKLAHOMA STATE CLEARWATER INVITATIONAL LATE LEAD LOSS BRISKI VANDAGRIFF EDWARDS DAVIS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oklahoma Softball Dominates San Diego State in Season OpenerThe Oklahoma Sooners softball team launched their season with a thrilling 11-6 victory over San Diego State, propelled by a powerful performance from their sophomore duo, Tiare Emerling and Jayda Pickering.

Read more »

Alabama State comes up short against Alabama A&MMontgomery, Alabama

Read more »

Alabama State defeats Alabama A&M 69-65Led by Amarr Knox's 14 points, the Alabama State Hornets defeated the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 69-65. The Hornets are now 7-11 with the win and the Bulldogs dropped to 6-12.

Read more »

No. 12 Kansas State visits No. 25 Oklahoma State after Sundell's 27-point gameNo. 12 Kansas State takes on the No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowgirls after Serena Sundell scored 27 points in the Wildcats' 59-50 win against the TCU Horned Frogs. Saturday's matchup is the first this season between the two teams. Oklahoma State is 8-3 against the Big 12, and Kansas State is 10-1 against conference opponents.

Read more »

Oklahoma State Women's Basketball Team Dominates Kansas StateThe No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowgirls defeated No. 12 Kansas State 85-55 in a dominant performance. Anna Gret Asi led the way with a career-high 24 points and eight 3-pointers, while Stailee Heard had a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Oklahoma State shot an impressive 57% from the field and 7 of 11 behind the arc in the first quarter alone.

Read more »

Jamyron Keller leads balanced offense as Oklahoma State defeats Arizona State 86-73Jamyron Keller scored 14 points, five teammates had 10 points each, and Oklahoma State led all the way in an 86-73 win over Arizona State. The Cowboys led 43-33 at halftime and pushed their lead to 19 points in the first six minutes of the second half.

Read more »