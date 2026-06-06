Alabama Senate Race Heats Up: Trump-Endorsed Moore Faces Off Against Durant in Tight Republican Primary

The race for the Alabama Senate seat is heating up as Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) moves on to run for governor. the Republican primary features two prominent candidates: Barry Moore and Mike Durant. moore, a freshman representative and Trump supporter, has gained momentum with the former president's endorsement. Durant, a former Army helicopter pilot and businessman, has focused his campaign on job creation and economic growth. The primary is set for May 24, with a runoff election scheduled for June 21 if nEcessary.

the Alabama Senate seat is up for grabs in the upcoming midterm elections , with Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) moving on to run for the state's governorship.

The Republican primary has seen a tight race between two prominent candidates: Barry Moore and Mike Durant. Moore, a freshman representative and member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, has been a steadfast supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Durant, on the other hand, is a former Army helicopter pilot and businessman who has focused his campaign on job creation and economic growth. moore has gained significant momentum with Trump's endorsement, though Durant's military background and business acumen have resonated with many Alabama voters. The priMary is set to take place on May 24, with a runoff election scheduled for June 21 if no candidate receives a majority of the votes.

The winner will face Democratic nominee Will Boyd in the general election later this year





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Alabama Senate Race Barry Moore Mike Durant Donald Trump Republican Primary Midterm Elections

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