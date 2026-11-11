Alabama Screen Time Survey Points to Policy Limits

The Alabama Governor's Commission on Screen-Based Instruction concludes that over 80 percent of educators and parents favor reduced digital usage in classrooms, urging printed materials alongside strict evaluation of educational technology platforms.

The Alabama Governor's Commission on Screen-Based Instruction presented its comprehensive survey findings at a meeting in Montgomery on Tuesday morning. This pivotal gathering addressed the growing debate surrounding the integration of digital devices within public K-12 education systems across the state. The commission sought to balance the benefits of modern technology with the concerns raised by parents, teachers, and administrators regarding excessive screen exposure.

Survey Results Highlight Digital Fatigue Concerns

While the FOCUS Act currently bans cell phones in public K-12 classrooms, there is no established state policy governing the amount of educational material taught via screens such as laptops. The recent survey revealed that more than 80 percent of respondents believe students would benefit significantly from regular periods during the day that do not involve screens. Despite acknowledging that digital tools prepare students for the future, the majority emphasized the need for balanced learning environments.

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Top Recommendations Focus on Printed Materials

The most supported policy option among surveyed parents and teachers was the requirement to utilize printed books and physical materials in addition to digital resources. Respondents also called for rigorous evaluation of all screen-based learning platforms to ensure they add genuine value to the curriculum. Rep. Jeane Ross, R-Guntersville, praised these developments, noting that the recommendations are solid and may lead to new legislative bills in the future.

State Officials Emphasize Unique Educational Needs

Rep. Ross highlighted that while other states like Iowa have implemented specific caps on digital instruction, Alabama must address its own unique challenges. Iowa recently capped digital instruction at 60 minutes per day for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. However, Rep. Ross argued that Alabama students and teachers face different issues that require tailored solutions rather than copying policies from other regions.

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Health Impacts Drive Policy Urgency

The push for stricter guidelines is partly driven by medical consensus on the health effects of prolonged screen time. Doctors warn that excessive use can lead to weight gain, sleep disturbances, and increased levels of anxiety and depression among children. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends limiting screen time for children to no more than two hours per day, a benchmark that influences current educational debates.

Final Report Due Before Year End Deadline

The commission is tasked with developing recommendations for developmentally appropriate limits on screen usage in classrooms. Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison, D-Birmingham, stressed that the focus is on effective resource utilization and its impact on young minds. The commission will submit its final report to the governor, legislature, and state board of education by December 1, marking a critical step toward potential new regulations.