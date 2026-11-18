Alabama schools including Auburn, Enterprise, and Hoover High School locked down due to fake AI threats. Police confirm no danger as districts manage dismissal delays and investigations.

Multiple educational institutions across Alabama entered emergency lockdown procedures on Wednesday afternoon following a coordinated series of deceptive telephone calls. Law enforcement officials have identified the source of these disruptions as fabricated threats, including the use of artificial intelligence technology to mimic emergency situations.

Lockdown Triggers and Immediate Response

Auburn High School initiated a security lockdown protocol after authorities received an alleged call-in threat to the campus. Police officers arrived to secure the premises and confirmed the scene was clear by 2:50 p.m., stating unequivocally that there is no credible threat to student safety at this time.

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Shortly after 1 p.m., Enterprise High School went into lockdown in response to reports of an active and dangerous situation within the school grounds. The district system subsequently issued a districtwide order, placing dismissal on hold for all schools while the lockdown remains in effect. Parents and guardians are advised that buses will run once dismissal begins, and they must wait for further official instructions before arriving at their child's school.

Hoover High School also entered a secure state on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of an armed person in the school's parking lot. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 2 p.m., and Hoover police confirmed they believe several other schools across the state were targeted by these hoax phone calls, prompting the widespread security measures.

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Artificial Intelligence Threats and Police Investigations

R.F. Bumpus Middle School, located in the Birmingham area, reportedly entered a secure perimeter protocol, though officials did not specify the exact reason for the action. That lockdown has also been lifted, and authorities are actively investigating the source of the disturbance.

Homewood Middle School received a suspicious phone call threatening violence to the school community. Homewood police immediately responded to the scene and established a secure perimeter to ensure safety. Police stated clearly that the threat was an AI phone call that had been used around the country and was not a credible threat.

Ongoing Safety Measures and Future Procedures

Law enforcement agencies are working to track the origin of these sophisticated deception campaigns. The use of AI-generated voices in such contexts represents a new challenge for school security protocols and public safety coordination.

WSFA 12 News and its sister stations are working to gather more information on the scope of these incidents. Officials will provide updates as they become available to ensure the public is informed about the status of school operations and safety measures.