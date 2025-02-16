Alabama's Shooting Slump Leads to Home Loss to No. 1 Auburn

No. 2 Alabama struggled from three-point range in a 94-85 home loss to No. 1 Auburn, falling to 17-3 on the season.

Alabama , known for its high-scoring, fast-paced offense, experienced a frustrating shooting night in a 94-85 home loss to No. 1 Auburn on Saturday. The Crimson Tide, averaging 90.5 points per game this season, struggled from three-point range, going 5-for-26 (19 percent) compared to Auburn 's 12-for-30 (40 percent). This marked a significant departure from Alabama 's recent performance, where they shot 59 percent from beyond the arc in a dominant win against Texas on Wednesday.

\Despite their shooting woes, Alabama managed to rally from a 14-point deficit, tying the game at 65 and 68. However, they were unable to capitalize on numerous scoring opportunities throughout the game, particularly in the first half and late in the second. This allowed Auburn to maintain control and ultimately secure the victory. Auburn's strong perimeter defense, particularly from guard Denver Jones, who was singled out by Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl for his lockdown performance on Alabama's star guard Mark Sears, proved to be a key factor in stifling the Crimson Tide's offense.\While Alabama dominated the paint, scoring 40 points to Auburn's 26, their struggles at the rim were evident. They finished 14-for-30 on layups, including several missed opportunities by Sears. Alabama also struggled with turnovers, committing four more than Auburn. Despite these challenges, Alabama showed resilience by winning the offensive rebounding battle 14-7 and scoring more points off turnovers (7) than Auburn (3). Alabama head coach Nate Oats acknowledged the need for improvement, stating, 'We've got to get better.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ALABAMA AUBURN COLLEGE BASKETBALL SEC SHOOTING DEFENSE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alabama's Aden Holloway Finds His Shooting Touch After SlumpAfter a difficult year, Alabama sophomore Aden Holloway has emerged as a key player for the Crimson Tide, leading the team in scoring with 22 points against Vanderbilt. His shooting percentages have significantly improved, and Coach Nate Oats attributes his success to increased confidence and a better understanding of the team's system.

Read more »

SEC bracket watch 2025: Alabama, Auburn basketball leading March hopefulsDread from it, run from it, the SEC is a basketball conference now.

Read more »

This up-and-coming Alabama band is headlining the Auburn RodeoPresales have begun for the April 12 event.

Read more »

Alabama-Auburn Basketball Rivalry Set to Explode in Costly GamesThe intense Alabama-Auburn basketball rivalry is set to reach new heights with two highly anticipated games coming up. However, fans hoping to witness the action will face exorbitant ticket prices, making it one of the most expensive sporting events in the state's history.

Read more »

Alabama Basketball Looks to Tie Auburn for First Place in SECThe No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team travels to Arkansas on Saturday looking to tie Auburn for first place in the SEC. With Auburn's loss earlier in the day, Alabama has a chance to move back into first place for the first time since their loss to Ole Miss. Alabama has played better on the road in SEC play than at home and will face a fired-up Razorbacks crowd coming off two big SEC wins.

Read more »

Alabama Crimson Tide Set for Historic Showdown with Auburn TigersAlabama Crimson Tide basketball defeated Arkansas Razorbacks, setting up a high-stakes matchup against Auburn Tigers. This game is expected to be a top-ranked showdown, with ESPN's College GameDay set to broadcast from Tuscaloosa. The victory over Arkansas also likely means Alabama will move to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll for the fourth time in program history.

Read more »