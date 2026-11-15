Alabama’s Red Snapper season to close Monday, November 16

The release says the Marine Resources Division will announce the dates for the 2027 fishing season in the spring

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says in a press release that Alabama’s Red Snapper Season will close November 16.

Here is part of the release: The Marine Resources Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will close the state’s 2026 private angler red snapper fishing season at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, November 16. The November season closure is expected to keep Alabama’s private angler red snapper harvest at or below the 2026 federal allocation of 664,552 pounds.

Also read Red Bulls Clash With Club America Results In Five Red Cards

“This year was the second year of moving the season from a primarily weekend format to seven days a week,” said Kevin Anson, MRD Director. “The increased access provided by the week-long format and good weather throughout much of the season resulted in more fishing trips compared to last year.

Additionally, the fish that were sampled from private vessel anglers this year were approximately three-quarters of a pound larger than fish measured during the 2025 season.

Advertisement

“Our sampling this year matches comments from many anglers I spoke with who mentioned that the red snapper they harvested were a little larger than last year but were generally smaller than they would prefer to keep. We will continue working to ensure our citizens and visitors have access to the abundant red snapper fishery off Alabama’s coast.

” The private angler season includes anglers fishing from non-chartered vessels, the shore and piers and state-licensed charter vessels without a federal reef fish permit. The 2027 allocation is anticipated to remain at 664,552 pounds unless the final estimated harvest for 2026 exceeds the annual allocation. MRD will announce the dates for the 2027 fishing season in the spring.

The red snapper season for federally permitted for-hire charter vessels closed on October 26 and a date for reopening has not been announced by NOAA Fisheries. Red snapper harvest information from the 2024-2026 seasons is available at www.outdooralabama.com/2025-red-snapper-landings-summary. ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Learn more at www.outdooralabama.com .