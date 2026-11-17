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BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. — Alabama's oyster industry is facing a steep decline, raising concerns about the future of commercial harvesting and the families who depend on it.

Oysters play an important role in the ecosystem by filtering water and helping keep Mobile Bay healthy. But fewer oysters are surviving, leaving local harvesters and seafood businesses worried about what's ahead.

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"I just know them guys are hurting. The whole commercial industry is hurting right now, nationwide," Bayou La Batre Mayor Henry Barnes said. State officials say this year's oyster harvesting season will end Wednesday, Nov. 18, with fewer than 400 sacks expected to be harvested. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources points to changing water conditions and warmer temperatures as factors making it harder for young oysters to survive.

"You know, the mud dumping did a tremendous amount of damage to our oyster reefs. And as far as the planting, our state is way behind on what they should be doing," Barnes said. Barnes says sediment from dredging projects, including work on the Mobile Ship Channel, has covered oyster reefs and damaged the habitat where oysters grow. He says the declining harvest is also affecting local seafood businesses.

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Some restaurants are now turning to Mississippi and Louisiana to get oysters for their menus. For commercial harvesters, the concern goes beyond a shorter harvesting season. Barnes worries the decline could leave more people without jobs and struggling to support their families.

"It's going to be a lot of people out of work. It's going to be a lot of people wondering what they're going to do for Christmas for their kids. This has been going on for years," Barnes said. Mobile Baykeeper also expressed concern about the decline, calling the loss of oysters on public reefs a tragedy for commercial oyster harvesters.

In a statement, the organization said poor environmental conditions, including periods of freshwater and drought, do not fully explain why oyster populations have not recovered. The group said oysters can survive challenging environmental conditions but need clean water and clean shells to complete their life cycle. Mobile Baykeeper said long-term funding is needed to restore the reefs by planting large amounts of oyster shells, limestone and live oysters each year.

The organization also said reducing pollution and sediment flowing into Mobile Bay is important to helping oysters survive.

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"We stand with the commercial harvesters, and we are committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to build large-scale restoration projects across the bay and see our oysters return," the organization said. For an industry that has supported families in Bayou La Batre for generations, local leaders hope those efforts will help bring Alabama's oyster population back.

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