Head coach Kalen DeBoer announced that AK Dear is no longer with the Crimson Tide program.

Alabama Running Back AK Dear runs out before the game against FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

— Alabama will be without one scholarship running back moving forward. Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer announced during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference that sophomore AK Dear is no longer with the team. PREREGISTER TO PLAY No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Dear had two carries for six yards this season. When asked throughout the year, DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said the sophomore running back was trying to get healthy after suffering a lower body injury during one of the Crimson Tide's fall scrimmages.

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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.