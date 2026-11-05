Alabama voters returned Republican control of all statewide offices in the 2022 midterms. Tommy Tuberville, John Wahl, and other GOP candidates secured victories despite a national Democratic wave.

Alabama Republican s successfully defended state power during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday night, defying a historic national blue wave that swept other regions of the country. More than 1.6 million Alabamians cast their ballots, representing over one-third of the state's registered voter base. This turnout ensured that the executive branch of the state government would remain under Republican control for the foreseeable future.

Tuberville Secures Narrow Senate Victory

Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville declared victory early in the evening, though the Associated Press officially called the race for him only after confirming a tight margin. Tuberville won by just five percentage points, a significantly narrower lead compared to his dominant twenty-point victory six years ago when he unseated Doug Jones. Tuberville credited his campaign staff for withstanding the political pressure of the national Democratic surge. He stated that his team successfully communicated to voters that they would not allow external political forces to dictate Alabama's governance.

Also read ‘LAWYER UP’: Democrats, Republicans waste no time in setting social media ablaze after midterm sweep

GOP Takes Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General Roles

John Wahl secured the lieutenant governor position after defeating Democratic State Representative Phillip Ensler by a margin of just under ten points. Wahl, the former chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, emphasized his commitment to addressing local issues and serving the state. In the attorney general race, Republican Katherine Robertson defeated Democrat Jeff McLaughlin by approximately ten points. Robertson, who previously served as chief counsel to outgoing Attorney General Steve Marshall, vowed to reclaim state sovereignty and resist federal overreach in state affairs.

Advertisement

Voters Confirm Secretaries and Other Executive Officials

Caroleene Dobson won the seat of secretary of state, edging out Democratic candidate Wayne Rogers by a roughly equivalent share of the vote. Dobson pledged to ensure that elected officials are accountable to the people who actually selected them. Republican Corey Hill retained the commissioner of agriculture position by defeating former commissioner Ron Sparks. Additionally, Young Boozer was elected to a fourth term as state treasurer, defeating Democrat Rosilyn Houston. Boozer highlighted his office's ongoing work in protecting public funds and returning unclaimed property to Alabama families.

Republican Auditor Holds Seat Amidst National Shifts

Andrew Sorrell secured a second term as state auditor, defeating Democrat Violet Edwards. This victory contributed to the complete Republican sweep of the statewide executive offices. The results contrasted sharply with trends in other states, where Democrats gained ground. Alabama remains one of the few states that held for Republicans despite the broader national political climate. The outcomes reflect the specific local dynamics and voter preferences that defined this election cycle in the Deep South.