Alabama State Rep. Patrick Sellers faces four wire fraud counts for allegedly misappropriating over $240,000 in pandemic relief funds for personal use.

Alabama State Representative Patrick Sellers was formally indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of wire fraud, a legal development that places the Democrat under intense federal scrutiny. The indictment, unsealed in Birmingham, Alabama, alleges that Sellers fraudulently obtained more than $240,000 in relief funds designated for pandemic recovery and diverted the money for personal expenditure. This legal action marks a significant turning point for the elected official, who has represented House District 57 since November 2022 while simultaneously serving as the pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Core Allegations and Financial Misuse

The federal charges center on activities that prosecutors allege occurred between July 2020 and May 2021, a period when Sellers served as Chief of Staff for the President of the Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention rather than as an elected legislator. According to the indictment, Sellers solicited grants and loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration, the State of Alabama, and an unnamed Alabama nonprofit. He acted on behalf of the ASMBC 501(c)(3), a charitable entity known as Project Zion, Inc., and a business entity identified as Sellers Lawn Care, which prosecutors describe as fictitious for the purpose of these applications.

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Instead of directing the substantial funds received toward their stated charitable or business purposes, federal prosecutors state that Sellers utilized a large portion of the money for personal financial obligations. The indictment specifies that these expenditures included payments on personal credit cards, mortgage payments for his primary residence, water bills, various loan repayments, and tuition fees for his daughters' college education. This alleged diversion of public and charitable aid constitutes the core of the wire fraud charges against the Alabama politician.

Specific Funding Sources and Discrepancies

The detailed indictment outlines specific financial transactions attributed to Sellers across multiple funding streams, revealing discrepancies in his applications. For the ASMBC 501(c)(3), Sellers allegedly secured a $20,000 SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan, a $15,000 state nonprofit relief grant, a $20,000 state Revive Plus grant, and a $50,000 grant from an unnamed nonprofit. Separately, Project Zion received a $44,900 Economic Injury Disaster Loan, a $20,000 state Revive Plus grant, and a $50,000 nonprofit grant. Additionally, Sellers obtained a $20,415 Paycheck Protection Program loan under the Sellers Lawn Care entity.

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Prosecutors highlight significant inconsistencies in how Sellers reported business metrics to secure these funds. In an application for the State of Alabama's Nonprofit Organization COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, Sellers stated that ASMBC had ten employees. However, in a separate application for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, he claimed the organization had only five employees. Furthermore, the president of ASMBC emailed the Small Business Administration on January 12, 2024, to declare that neither he nor the executive board authorized the loan application, stating that Sellers was the sole individual with access to the account and had acted surreptitiously.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Defense

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, Phil Williams, addressed the media regarding the severity of the charges, describing the evidence as robust and indicating that the legal proceedings would be substantial. Williams noted that each of the four counts carries a maximum penalty of twenty years in federal prison. He emphasized that the current indictment is not exhaustive, stating, "This is certainly not all the evidence. This is a very robust indictment, and certainly would be a robust trial." This statement suggests that federal investigators may continue to uncover additional details or co-conspirators as the case progresses.

In response to the unsealed charges, Sellers' attorney, Matt Hart, provided a statement defending his client's standing. Hart asserted that none of the allegations in the indictment assert that Representative Sellers used or abused his official legislative position to commit the alleged crimes. However, Hart also acknowledged that the government's case is still emerging. Consequently, his firm will offer no further public comment until they have had sufficient opportunity to review the specific charges and examine the underlying evidence presented by federal prosecutors.

Impact on Victims and Future Proceedings

The financial impact of the alleged fraud extends to both the organizations from which funds were allegedly stolen and the broader community that relies on their services. For the ASMBC 501(c)(3), prosecutors allege that Sellers used $11,286.75 for personal credit card payments and approximately $1,000 for his mother's water bill. Additional expenditures attributed to Sellers include $8,621.13 for university tuition for two of his daughters, $5,654.61 for a home equity line of credit on his mother's property, and $26,165.55 in vehicle payments. These figures represent a significant drain on resources intended for religious and charitable operations.

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The allegations have also created tangible barriers for other entities seeking aid. The president of ASMBC reported that when he applied for help through the State of Alabama's Revive Plus COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, his application was denied. The denial reason stated that the fund had already been exhausted by prior applications, including the unauthorized application submitted by Sellers. This sequence of events underscores the competitive nature of pandemic relief funds and the consequences of fraudulent claims on legitimate applicants. The legal process now moves forward with Sellers facing these serious federal charges in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.