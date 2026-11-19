Alabama State Representative Patrick Sellers faces federal wire fraud charges for allegedly misappropriating over $240,000 in pandemic relief funds for personal use. The indictment details transactions from July 2020 to May 2021, prior to his legislative tenure. Authorities announced the charges via U.S. Attorney press conference in Birmingham.

Federal authorities in Alabama have formally indicted State Representative Patrick Sellers on four counts of wire fraud, alleging he fraudulently obtained more than $240,000 in coronavirus relief funds. The indictment, filed on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, accuses the Birmingham-area lawmaker of diverting these public resources for his own personal benefit rather than their intended charitable purposes.

Prosecutors assert that Sellers, a Democrat who represents House District 57 in the Alabama Legislature, misused funds between July 2020 and May 2021. This specific timeframe is significant because it predates Sellers assuming his current seat in the Alabama House of Representatives, which began in November 2022. The indictment focuses exclusively on his actions during the early stages of the pandemic and does not mention any activities during his current term.

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Patrick Sellers serves as the pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Birmingham while simultaneously holding office in the state capital. His dual role as a spiritual leader and elected official has placed him under increased scrutiny since the charges were unsealed. Legal experts note that such cases often involve complex questions regarding the eligibility of faith-based organizations for federal pandemic aid and the personal liability of their leaders.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama scheduled a news conference for Thursday morning at 11:00 to officially announce the charges and provide further details regarding the investigation. WBRC 6 News streamed the announcement press conference live on-air and through the WBRC News app to keep the public informed about the developments in this high-profile case.

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WBRC, the local ABC-affiliated television station that first reported on the developing situation, attempted to reach Representative Sellers for comment regarding the specific allegations. As of the time of this report, Sellers has not yet responded to requests for an interview or a statement. The lack of immediate comment from the defendant is typical in the early stages of federal criminal proceedings, but it leaves the public without a direct explanation from Sellers himself.

The Democratic Party of Alabama has not yet issued an official statement regarding the indictment of their district representative. The indictment has significant implications for House District 57, which includes the community of Pleasant Grove and surrounding areas in Jefferson County. The legal process now moves toward formal arraignment and pre-trial hearings in the federal court system.

Sellers faces serious federal charges that, if convicted, could result in prison time and substantial fines. The case highlights ongoing scrutiny of the distribution and use of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds by state and local officials. Legal analysts expect the trial to focus heavily on the specific wire transfer records and the intent behind the fund usage during the 2020 to 2021 period.

Residents and constituents are advised to monitor official court documents for further updates on the case timeline. The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama remains the primary source for official statements regarding the charges. Citizens can also access real-time legal updates by subscribing to local news alerts available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or via email newsletter.

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The situation remains active as federal investigators continue to gather evidence for the upcoming proceedings. The indictment underscores the rigorous federal oversight applied to the allocation of emergency relief money during the public health crisis. Authorities are committed to ensuring that public funds were used strictly for their intended purposes during the pandemic response efforts.