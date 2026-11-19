Alabama state Rep. Patrick Lorn Sellers was indicted for allegedly fraudulently obtaining more than $240,000 in pandemic relief funds and using the money for personal expenses. He faces four felony wire fraud counts, each carrying up to 20 years in prison.

An Alabama state representative has been indicted for allegedly orchestrating an extensive fraud scheme to obtain private and taxpayer-backed loans and grants to fund his personal expenses, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Officials identified the lawmaker as Patrick Lorn Sellers, 53, who has represented a district near Birmingham since November 2022 and was recently re-elected to a second term. Sellers was also a church pastor and former chief of staff to the president of the Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention, known as ASMBC.

Also read Alabama State Rep. Patrick Sellers Indicted on Wire Fraud Charges Over Pandemic Relief Funds

Patrick Sellers Siphoned Pandemic Relief Funds

Between July 2020 and May 2021, Sellers allegedly siphoned more than $240,000 in grants and loans intended to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama. The alleged scheme specifically targeted the federal and state governments, as well as a private nonprofit. Prosecutors say the benefits were used to cover personal expenses, including credit card bills, mortgage payments, auto loan payments, water bills and even his daughters' college tuition.

Advertisement

In one notable instance, Sellers allegedly took control of an affiliate nonprofit belonging to ASMBC and applied for pandemic relief funds without notifying the convention's president or board. After Sellers obtained the money, the charity's actual leaders were later denied funding when they legitimately attempted to apply for assistance, officials said.

He also repeatedly lied on federal and state relief applications, claiming he operated multiple nonprofits that employed as many as 10 people when, in reality, he had no employees, according to prosecutors. In addition, Sellers reportedly claimed to operate a landscaping business and fabricated tax forms for returns he had never filed with the IRS.

Sellers Faces Wire Fraud Felony Charges

Because the payouts were handled electronically across state lines, Sellers now faces four felony counts of wire fraud alongside strict demands to forfeit the illegally obtained funds. The maximum penalty for wire fraud is up to 20 years in prison. Assistant US Attorney Brett A. Janich said in a statement that under US Attorney Williams, the office has a mandate to aggressively pursue corrupt public officials, no matter what position they hold or what power they wield.

The FBI investigated the matter, and Assistant US Attorneys Brett A. Janich and Ryan S. Rummage are prosecuting the case.