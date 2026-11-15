Alabama Remains No. 7 in Coaches Poll After Beating Vanderbilt

The Alabama Crimson Tide holds the No. 7 spot in the latest Coaches Poll after defeating Vanderbilt. The team remains the highest-rated squad with two losses heading into the playoff selection period.

The Alabama Crimson Tide secured a crucial victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores on November 14, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, maintaining their standing as the highest-rated team with two losses in the national standings. Following this win, the Crimson Tide remained at No. 7 in the Coaches Poll, holding steady in a ranking where the first nine teams stayed in the same spots as the previous week. This result allows Alabama to keep its position as the premier two-loss contender in college football, distinguishing them from other teams with similar records who have fallen behind in the polls.

Wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks played a pivotal role in the offensive success during the second half of the game, celebrating a touchdown catch that contributed significantly to the final outcome. Brooks, wearing number 3 for the Crimson Tide, has been instrumental in recent performances, helping the team climb or maintain high positions in national polls throughout the 2026 season. His critical score against Vanderbilt served as a defining moment in the matchup, showcasing his ability to deliver under pressure when it matters most for the team's playoff aspirations.

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Alabama entered the Week 11 contest as the No. 3 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, demonstrating their strong standing before facing the Commodores. It is important to note that these specific Coaches Poll rankings have no impact on the official College Football Playoff standings, which are determined separately. The playoff rankings will be revealed every Tuesday night until Selection Sunday on December 6, 2026, requiring teams and fans to monitor those specific updates to understand the path to the tournament.

The release schedule for national polls experienced adjustments due to external factors, including an FAA ground stop on November 13 that affected multiple college football games. The kickoff time for the Ole Miss at Oklahoma matchup was moved to Sunday at 12 p.m. CT, creating a scheduling conflict that influenced poll publication timing. Consequently, the Associated Press Top 25 decided to release its poll on Monday, November 16, at 1 p.m. CT instead of following the usual schedule. This delay ensures that all game results are accounted for before the rankings are published to the public.

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Alabama's journey through the 2026 season has shown significant fluctuations in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, reflecting the competitive nature of college football. The team started at No. 12 in both polls after a Week 1 win against East Carolina, then rose to No. 8 after a victory over Florida State in Week 3. A win against Mississippi State in Week 5 pushed them to No. 6 in the AP poll and No. 7 in the Coaches Poll, but a loss to Tennessee in Week 7 dropped them to No. 13 in both rankings.

After a bye week in Week 9, the Crimson Tide recovered to No. 9 in both polls, followed by a win against LSU in Week 10 that kept them at No. 7 in both rankings heading into the Vanderbilt game. The current AP Top 25 placement for Alabama remains to be determined pending the updated release, but the Coaches Poll confirmation solidifies their status among the elite. Other schools receiving votes included Liberty, Memphis, New Mexico, Missouri, SMU, UTSA, South Carolina, Northwestern, Air Force, Nebraska, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Toledo, Virginia, and North Dakota State.

This report is based on coverage by Hunter De Siver, the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral who has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. Hunter previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and served as a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. He also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in professional leagues while interning for BamaCentral in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate of the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.