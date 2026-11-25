Heavy rainfall in Alabama ends a long drought, bringing cooler temperatures for Thanksgiving and Black Friday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Central and southern Alabama are witnessing the end of a prolonged drought that persisted well before the arrival of Hurricane Isaias in early October. This extended dry spell has finally concluded as widespread precipitation moves into the region, driven by weather systems shifting eastward from Mississippi. Residents are experiencing the immediate effects of this meteorological shift as rainbands begin to cover various parts of the state.

Wednesday Rain Movement Across State

WSFA First Alert Weather reports that while some light showers are already visible in central and southern areas, the primary wave of rain is currently exiting Mississippi. The precipitation is expected to expand across the entire region from west to east throughout Wednesday. This movement will likely sustain rainfall into the evening and continue through the early overnight hours for many communities.

Also read Heavy Rain and Cool Temperatures Forecast for Alabama Thanksgiving

Temperature Drops and Wind Chill Effects

Despite the moisture, temperatures on Wednesday remain in the 50s, matching the starting conditions of the day. Although afternoon highs are not excessively warm, breezy conditions will amplify the cooling effect, making the weather feel significantly colder than the actual air temperature suggests. This combination of wind and moisture sets a brisk tone for the middle of the week.

Thanksgiving Day Clouds and Cold Fronts

Most of the rain is predicted to clear from the region by Thursday morning, allowing residents to begin their Thanksgiving Day with drier conditions. However, the holiday will be characterized by cloudy skies, strong winds, and a noticeable drop in temperature. As Thursday progresses, the cold front will intensify, leading to a chillier environment throughout the day and evening.

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Black Friday Shopping Weather Outlook

Clear skies returning overnight Thursday will facilitate rapid radiational cooling, dropping temperatures into the middle and upper 30s by Friday morning. This creates a potentially frosty environment for early Black Friday shoppers. While Friday will feature more sunshine than the previous day, high temperatures will struggle to reach the lower to middle 50s, requiring layered clothing for outdoor activities.

Weekend Warmup and Cloud Return

The weather pattern shifts toward warmth as the weekend approaches, with temperatures rising back into the 60s on Saturday under dry conditions. Sunday is forecast to be the warmest day in the upcoming stretch, although this heat will be accompanied by increasing cloud cover and a renewed chance of rain. This final system marks a significant contrast to the dry conditions that preceded the current storm sequence.