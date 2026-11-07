Alabama Puts Up Historic Rebounding Numbers in Win Over Arkansas State

The Crimson Tide's 25 offensive boards are the most in the Nate Oats era.

Nov 6, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward London Jemison , Alabama Crimson Tide forward Jamarion Davis-Fleming , Alabama Crimson Tide guard Amari Allen and Arkansas State Red Wolves guard CJ Geathers compete for the rebound during the first half at Coleman Coliseum.

Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAfter falling to eventual national champion Michigan in the 2025-26 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, the Alabama basketball head coach stressed that "we've got to get bigger.

Also read Criminal teaser puts Adria Arjona and Charlie Hunnam in a tense, complicated situation

" Many of the Crimson Tide's losses over the last few years — both in the regular season and postseason — revolved around UA getting beat up on the glass. Guards have been the foundation of Oats' renowned success on the offensive side of the ball, but due to the rebounding issues, the Tide turned in a different direction this offseason. Alabama has nine newcomers on its 15-man roster, and 12 of the players are at least 6-foot-6.

," and it didn't exactly look the part during the regular-season opener against Sam Houston. But during Friday'shome victory over Arkansas State, Alabama grabbed 25 offensive rebounds, the most of the Nate Oats era. Game logs go back to the 2004-05 season, and the Tide's numbers on the offensive glass against the Red Wolves reigned supreme. , led Alabama on the glass with 13 rebounds.

Advertisement

Brandon Garrison logged a double-double, including 10 rebounds, followed by Keitenn Bristow with nine boards and Jamarion Davis-Fleming with seven. This quartet was responsible for 19 of the 25 offensive rebounds, which helped produce a total of 31 second-chance points.

“We’ve been emphasizing our rebounding, and our rebounding saved us," Oats said during the postgame press conference. "We had 20 O-boards in the first half. We couldn’t make a shot for a long time. We got to the glass.

I think we had 24 second-chance points in the first half. I did feel like we let up a little bit in the second half. ” This accomplishment is a great sign of things to come in the rebounding department. Of course, Arkansas State is a buy game, and a large majority of Alabama's opponents the rest of the way will present more challenges.

But 25 offensive rebounds and 58 total with a new-look roster just two games into the 2026-27 season is incredible regardless of the opponent. Alabama was also without Jaxon Richardson due to an upper extremity injury, and Oats said he is "probably our best offensive rebounder.

" “We had 20 in a half. That’s a lot. You’ve got to have a lot of misses to have 20 O-boards in a half," Oats said.

Advertisement

"Probably a combination of we didn’t turn the ball over that much in the first half, so we got the shots up, and we didn’t make any of them. But we did do a good job because at the half there was 35 rebounds to have on that end, so we had 20 out of 35.

"That’s what happens when you can’t make a shot. We shot 29 percent. I guess, we did have seven turnovers, but both teams were willing to play fast. There was a lot of rebounds to be had, and we ended up with 20 of them.

” In two games, Alabama has put up historic numbers due to its intensity and physicality. The Crimson Tide forced Sam Houston to turn the ball over 23 times on Tuesday night, the most takeaways by UA since 2012. What record will Alabama break next? Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024.

He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.