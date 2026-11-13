Alabama Public Schools Hit Record 88 Score on State Report Card

Alabama public schools achieved a historic 88 score on the state report card, driven by significant gains in academic achievement. State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey highlights broad improvements across key indicators.

Alabama public schools have secured a record-breaking 88 score on the latest State Report Card, marking the highest rating since the state established its accountability measurement system. This milestone represents a significant departure from historical baselines and signals a new era of performance metrics for the state's educational infrastructure. The achievement reflects a broad-based upward trend in student outcomes across the entire public school network.

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey publicly announced that the results are particularly encouraging because the improvement was driven by gains in academic achievement rather than primarily student growth measures. Mackey emphasized that students are moving from lower levels of performance to higher levels, indicating that the work taking place in classrooms across Alabama is making a real difference. He stated that this specific type of progress demonstrates that more students are mastering the academic skills and knowledge they need to be successful.

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The Alabama State Department of Education, also known as ALSDE, measures school performance using multiple critical indicators to ensure a comprehensive evaluation of district health. These indicators include academic achievement, academic growth, progress in English Language proficiency, chronic absenteeism, graduation rate, and college and career readiness. The department noted that Alabama showed positive growth in every one of these indicators except for growth, which stayed level from 2024 to 2025.

Achievement scores improved significantly, helping to drive the overall statewide increase, which Mackey underscored as a crucial distinction. This shift demonstrates that more students are reaching higher levels of academic proficiency rather than just improving relative to their past performance. While most school districts experienced increases in their report card scores, reflecting broad academic improvement across the state, some districts had declines or saw their scores remain somewhat unchanged.

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According to ALSDE, these flat or declining scores are opportunities to drill down, review results, and determine where additional assistance, resources, and targeted support may be needed. The state department said they are already examining areas where performance has declined or remained flat to provide meaningful assistance to those specific communities. This targeted approach ensures that resources are directed where they can have the most immediate impact on student outcomes and district stability.

Dr. Eric Mackey credited the dedication of the State Board of Education, law makers, teachers, school leaders, students, families, and education partners for helping move Alabama forward. He remarked that these results do not happen by accident and reflect the hard work of educators who show up every day committed to helping students succeed. Mackey added that the results reflect the determination of students who continue to rise to higher expectations.

Individual school and district report card results are now available to the public through the Alabama State Department of Education's online reporting system. The availability of this data allows for greater transparency and enables communities to track specific progress against state standards. Stakeholders can access detailed metrics to understand the nuances of performance at both the local and state levels.