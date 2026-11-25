Jonathan Daniel faces failure of duty charges after allegedly ignoring an assault between inmates at Elmore Correctional Facility. The injured prisoner, Rafael Ramos, is recovering in the hospital.

A correctional officer employed by the Alabama Department of Corrections has been taken into custody following a serious incident at the Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore, Alabama . Jonathan Daniel was arrested on Wednesday morning and charged with failure of duty. This legal action stems from his alleged inaction during a violent assault between two inmates on Sunday, November 22.

Details of the Inmate Assault Incident

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division launched a criminal investigation into the incident due to the severity of the circumstances surrounding the attack. The assault occurred on Sunday, November 22, involving an inmate identified as Rafael Ramos and an unnamed suspect. According to officials, Jonathan Daniel was present during the incident while acting in his official capacity as a correctional officer. Investigators concluded that he failed to perform his required duties and did not intervene to stop the violence while it was taking place.

Also read Officer faces animal cruelty charge after K-9 Blue found dead in police car: authorities

Official Responses and Personnel Actions

Following the determination that Jonathan Daniel neglected his professional responsibilities, ADOC officials announced immediate employment consequences. The officer has been fired from his position at the facility. The Alabama Department of Corrections emphasized that the investigation was triggered by the seriousness of the incident and the specific circumstances that allowed the assault to occur without staff intervention. The agency is maintaining strict oversight of the facility to ensure such failures in duty do not recur.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inmate Injury Status and Current Conditions

Medical attention was provided to Rafael Ramos immediately after the altercation. He was assessed at the Elmore Correctional Facility Health Care Unit before being transported to a local hospital for further treatment. An ADOC spokesperson confirmed that Rafael Ramos remains hospitalized but is currently in stable condition and recovering from his injuries. The unnamed suspect involved in the assault has been placed in a holding cell while the investigation continues.

Jail Hold and Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Jonathan Daniel is currently being held in the Elmore County Jail pending legal proceedings. He was set a bond of $6,000 upon his arrest on Wednesday morning. The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division stated that the investigation into the assault is ongoing. Authorities are continuing to gather evidence and interview relevant parties to fully establish the sequence of events leading up to the failure of duty charge. The unnamed suspect remains in custody as part of this broader inquiry.