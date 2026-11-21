Alabama Power has announced that its customers will pay lower rates beginning with their January 2027 bills.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama Power has announced that its customers will pay lower rates beginning with their January 2027 bills. The company says it has filed a notice with the Alabama Public Service Commission to reduce customer rates by $160 million next year.

The company says a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours each month will save more than $50 a year. That works out to be about $4.17 a month. It says those using 2,000 kilowatt-hours a month will save about $106 a year. That is around $8.33 a month.

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“In January, our customers will see their rates go down because of the growth we’re seeing across the state,” Jeff Peoples, Alabama Power’s chief executive officer, said. “Alabama is growing and we’re making sure that growth works for all of our customers. ” The company says the reduction is driven primarily by increased revenue expected in 2027 from large-load data centers.

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“We negotiated these agreements so that growth pays for growth,” Moses Feagin, Alabama Power’s chief financial officer, said. “Large-load data centers pay the full cost to serve their energy needs, which lowers our cost to serve other customers. ” Alabama Power says nationally, household electricity prices rose 4.4% over the 12 months ending in September 2026, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. During the same period, it says it froze rates.

The lower rate results from the yearly review of Alabama Power’s rates under Rate Stabilization and Equalization set by the Alabama Public Service Commission. The rate reduction in RSE will stay at or below the new lower level through 2028.