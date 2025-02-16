Alabama Power Restores Power to 57% of Customers Impacted by Severe Weather

Alabama Power crews are working around the clock to restore power to over 2,000 customers in Southwest Alabama following severe storms that left 165,000 customers without electricity. The company's outage prevention technology helped to minimize the impact of the storms, and over 1,200 additional linemen and resources have been brought in to assist with restoration efforts.

Alabama Power officials reported that as of around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, teams were diligently working to restore power to approximately 2,000 customers in Southwest Alabama. The company's storm crews and additional resources have successfully restored electricity to 57% of the customers impacted by the severe weather that swept through the state last night. The overnight storms inflicted widespread damage across Alabama, leaving a significant mark on Alabama Power 's electric infrastructure.

Initial assessments revealed that a total of 165,000 customers were affected by the power outages. Even before the full extent of the damage could be evaluated, crews were strategically positioned and prepared to respond. They are currently working tirelessly to assess the damage and safely restore power to customers. Crews worked through the night and have continued their efforts, resulting in the restoration of service to 57% of those affected. Alabama Power's advanced outage prevention technology played a crucial role in mitigating the impact of the storms, saving more than 28,000 customers from prolonged outages. To bolster their restoration efforts, over 1,200 additional linemen and storm resources have been deployed. Alabama Power expresses its gratitude to its customers for their patience and understanding as the storm crews and additional resources work diligently and safely to restore power to all affected areas.





