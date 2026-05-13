Alabama Political Analyst Shares Insights on Governor's Race

8 Political Activist Steve Flowers shares his take on Alabama's future governor in 2026, discussing the candidates, potential challenges, and impact of Alabama Democrats' anger about district changes on the election.

ONLY ON 8 (WAKA) – Action 8 Political Analyst Steve Flowers is sharing his insight into Alabama 's 2026 governor's race . Gov. Kay Ivey can't seek a third term due to term limits , which means someone new will sit in the governor's office.

The Democrats in the race are former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, along with Will Boyd, Jamel Brown, Yolanda Flowers, Chad Martin and Nathan Mathis. Flowers says he expects the nominees to be Tuberville and Jones, who last faced off in 2020, when Tuberville beat Jones for the U.S. Senate seat that Jones held at the time. Flowers thinks the margin will be 60% to 40% for Tuberville in the November general election, should both candidates make it through the primary.

Some have raised questions on whether Tuberville has maintained Alabama residency long enough to run for governor. Flowers says it's a legitimate issue. He thinks the Jones campaign will file a lawsuit after the primaries to attempt to subpoena Tuberville's records to show whether his primary residence has been in Alabama or in Florida, where he also has a home. Flowers says he can't imagine Tuberville not being prepared for this challenge.

Flowers will be watching to see whether Alabama Democrats, who are currently angry about the Congressional district lines changing that may cost Democratic Congressman Shomari Figures his seat due to the district becoming more Republican, will increase their turnout to help Democratic candidates. Flowers says if that happens, Jones' support could rise from about 40% to about 42%, but he doesn't believe it would be enough to win the governor's race. Selma police arrest arson suspec





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Alabama Governor's Race Doug Jones Will Boyd Jamel Brown Yolanda Flowers Chad Martin Nathan Mathis Term Limits Primary Residence Residency Congressional District Arson Suspect

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