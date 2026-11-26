Huntsville Hospital doctor warns of chemical risks and microwave burns as Alabama poison control reports a dramatic rise in NeeDoh toy incidents this holiday season.

Medical officials in Alabama are issuing urgent warnings to parents after reporting a dramatic surge in inquiries related to NeeDoh squishy toys. The Alabama Poison Information Center documented a 312% increase in related calls over the past year, reflecting the toy's immense popularity during the current holiday shopping season. This spike has prompted local physicians to advise guardians on the potential chemical and physical hazards associated with these stress-relief products.

Soaring Call Volumes for NeeDoo Products

Data from the Alabama Poison Information Center reveals a sharp rise in incidents involving the popular squishy toys. In the year 2025, the center received 83 calls regarding the toys. By contrast, the center has already recorded 342 calls this year, highlighting a significant acceleration in public concern and exposure.

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Despite the overwhelming volume of inquiries, serious medical complications remain relatively rare. Fewer than 10 patient encounters involved adverse clinical effects, with symptoms including throat irritation, dermal irritation, and blisters. The majority of calls appear to be precautionary or related to minor exposures rather than life-threatening emergencies.

Chemical Risks and Microwave Safety

Dr. Kym Middelton of Huntsville Hospital explains that the primary risk stems from the internal chemical composition of the toys. While the items can assist children in managing anxiety, stress, or illness, the danger emerges if the outer material breaks or tears off. The chemicals inside can severely irritate the skin upon contact with open wounds or sensitive areas.

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A separate and more severe danger arises from social media trends encouraging users to heat the toys in microwaves. A 10-year-old girl from Cleveland suffered severe burns after following this trend. Additionally, an 11-year-old boy from Birmingham was injured when the toy burst open during heating.

The mother of the Birmingham boy described the terrifying incident, noting that the hot substance burst all over him. The burns affected his neck, chest, and hands, causing him to scream and panic. Dr. Middelton warns that if the material gets hot enough, it can burn the skin or stick to it, causing significant tissue damage.

Manufacturer Response and Industry Action

Schylling, the manufacturer of the NeeDoh toy, has issued a formal statement addressing the dangers of misuse. The company explicitly states that microwaving, heating, or freezing the product is dangerous and could cause injury to the consumer. Schylling emphasizes that these actions are not covered by standard safety guidelines for normal play.

To combat these dangerous trends, Schylling is actively working with social media companies such as TikTok to remove influential content that demonstrates product misuse. The company has also included a prominent safety warning on NeeDoh packaging and all e-commerce listings to help prevent future incidents and inform consumers of the risks.

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Expert Guidance for Parents and Guardians

Despite the increase in poison control calls and reports of burns, Dr. Middelton does not advise parents to ban the toys entirely. She maintains that they are generally safe to play with as long as younger children are supervised at all times. The key is preventing children from biting, tearing, or heating the toys.

Parents are encouraged to inspect the toys regularly for tears or damage before allowing use. Keeping the toys away from microwaves and freezers is critical to preventing severe burns. With proper supervision and adherence to safety warnings, families can still enjoy the stress-relief benefits of these popular holiday items.